Maskandi singer beaten to death

The singer, Mfoka Chwane, was the son of maskandi legend Ichwane Lebhaca.

Zweliyanda 'Mfoka Chwane' Mtshali

Singer Zweliyanda ‘Mfoka Chwane’ Mtshali. Picture: Facebook/Zweliyanda Hlelo

Zweliyanda Mtshali, who was also known by his stage name Mfoka Chwane, has died at the age of 36.

Mfoka Chwane, the son of legendary maskandi musician Ichwane Lebhaca, passed away on Monday, 16 February.

He had been assaulted the previous day at his rented home in Pietermaritzburg.

Family seeks answers

Speaking to Daily Sun, his father said the circumstances surrounding his son’s death remain unclear.

“We heard that a woman who might have information was taken by the police to provide a statement.

“We hope after that, we will get answers because people are sharing many stories that are merely speculation,” he said.

He told the publication that the family is hoping the police will identify those responsible and keep them informed about the investigation.

Meanwhile, tributes are continuing to pour in for Chwane on social media.

Details about his funeral and memorial service are yet to be announced.

