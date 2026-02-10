‘I can’t tell ya how thankful I am to be here’: Brad Arnold’s last post before passing away

The singer was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer last year.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Brad Arnold, lead singer of Grammy-nominated rock band 3 Doors Down.

Arnold passed away on Saturday, 7 February, at the age of 47 after a long battle with cancer.

In May last year, he announced that he had been diagnosed with stage four clear cell renal carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer that had spread to his lungs.

Remembered for warmth, humility and love for his family

His band confirmed his passing in a statement over the weekend.

“With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer,” the statement read.

The band highlighted Arnold’s contribution to the the rock music industry, adding that “those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith and deep love for his family and friends”.

“As a founding member, vocalist and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners.”

Brad Arnold’s last post

In his last Instagram post on Christmas Day, Arnold shared a picture of himself with his dog and his wife.

“Merry Christmas, everybody. I can’t tell ya how thankful I am to be here!” he wrote.

Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to Arnold.

That’s crazy. Brad Arnold was only 47 🥺😳💔. — Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@tembisanxumalo) February 7, 2026

RIP to Brad Arnold, the voice behind so many great memories. Saw 3 Doors Down in Charlotte a few years back and it was phenomenal…a night I’ll never forget. Thank you for the music that meant so much to so many. 🎶🙏#RIPBradArnold #BradArnold #3DoorsDown pic.twitter.com/7hl01nAm1a — Scott Firsing, PhD (@scottfirsing) February 8, 2026

I'm sad about the passing of Brad Arnold. I'm so thankful we saw them during his last tour. He canceled the rest of the tour shortly after playing here. Here is a short clip of them absolutely killing it! #RIPBradArnold pic.twitter.com/RSBg0F8a9D — Chris G. (@chrisgomez73) February 8, 2026

