‘We’re doing more’: Black Coffee’s Gift of Sight helps children across SA get glasses (WATCH)

Black Coffee's Gift of Sight gives hundreds of pupils a clearer future.

In a country where many pupils struggle silently at the back of the classroom, the Black Coffee Foundation is stepping in with a vision-driven solution.

The foundation has launched Gift of Sight by Black Coffee, a nationwide eye-testing initiative focused on schoolchildren across South Africa. The programme officially began on Monday, 9 February 2026, at Thabisang Primary School in Orlando West, Soweto, and the impact was immediate.

So far, more than 700 children have received free eye tests as part of a nationwide rollout.

The Grammy Award-winning DJ spoke to The Citizen about the initiative.

“We are growing and doing more projects where we want to help kids with bad eyesight, like mine, get prescription glasses.”

Despite times of national crises, Black Coffee said his platform will continue to raise funds to help the disadvantaged.

He emphasises that the Black Coffee Foundation won’t stop raising money for those in need. “Things always happen in South Africa, like floods and other things. We won’t stop raising money.”

More than 700 pupils underwent vision screenings during a school uniform handover drive. For some, it was the first time they had ever had their eyes tested. Those who required further care were brought back for full eye examinations and fitted with free spectacles. This was a small but life-changing intervention.

“Good vision is essential for children to participate fully in school and in life,” says Lungie Maphumulo, CEO of the foundation.

“Something as simple as a missed vision problem can make learning harder, affect confidence and limit a child’s potential. Through the Gift of Sight by Black Coffee project, we want to ensure that eyesight is not a barrier to opportunity. We’re proud to have started in Orlando West, Soweto. Furthermore, we are committed to expanding these tests across South Africa throughout the year.”

The heart of the project lies in a simple truth: you cannot learn clearly if you cannot see clearly.

Unidentified vision problems often masquerade as poor academic performance or lack of focus. By intervening early, the foundation hopes to shift that narrative, replacing frustration with clarity and uncertainty with confidence.

Joining Black Coffee in giving back are eye-care partners, including the South African Optometric Association, EyeCare4Kids, Vision Works Benmore and Morningside Eye. In addition, Love Maison33 and JHB VIP have come on board as sponsors.

For optometrist Tania Noach, taking eye care directly into schools is a game-changer. “Our partnership with the Black Coffee Foundation allows us to bring vital eye-care directly into schools, where it is needed most.

Early detection is one of the most important aspects of eye health.

“With Gift of Sight by Black Coffee, we can identify concerns sooner and provide proper care. As a result, children can thrive with confidence. This gives them freedom and the ability to fully participate in the classroom and their learning.”

The programme doesn’t stop at screenings and spectacles. Students who require advanced treatment or surgery are referred to specialists through partner organisations. In this way, no child falls through the cracks.