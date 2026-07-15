Happy Simelane sues Mel Viljoen for R1 million for defamation

The biggest feud in South African reality TV has moved from social media arguments to legal threats.

Happy Simelane, former owner of Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa and a reality TV personality, has asked her lawyers to take legal action against Mel Viljoen.

She says Viljoen made defamatory statements that have hurt her reputation.

The formal letter of demand, dated 14 July 2026, accuses Viljoen of conducting what Simelane’s legal team describes as an “unlawful and malicious campaign” against the reality star through social media posts, videos and public commentary.

A feud that moved beyond television

Both women are no strangers to the spotlight. Simelane became a household name through The Mommy Club, where she built a following for her candid approach to motherhood and business. Viljoen, meanwhile, gained prominence on The Real Housewives of Pretoria alongside her husband, Peet Viljoen.

Their relationship reportedly deteriorated following a disputed Tammy Taylor franchise deal involving Simelane.

According to both parties, the conflict centered on allegations of misrepresentation in the terms of the franchise agreement. Simelane claims that promises regarding exclusive rights, support and projected earnings were not met. On the other hand, Viljoen has maintained that Simelane did not abide by certain operational requirements.

Disagreements over finances, branding and control of the salons resulted in public accusations and mounting tensions.

What began as a business disagreement has since evolved into one of the most talked-about public fallings-out in South Africa’s entertainment industry.

Allegations at centre of the legal letter

According to the letter, Simelane is demanding the removal of content that allegedly:

Accused her of scamming “millions of women through Longrich”.

Linked her to the ownership of QZ Asset Management.

Her attorneys state that the claims are “false, misleading and defamatory” and have caused reputational and commercial harm.

In the section dealing with Longrich, the lawyers argue that describing Simelane’s conduct as a scam amounts to an allegation of fraud and criminality without factual basis.

Regarding QZ Asset Management, the letter states that Simelane “has never owned, controlled or operated” the company and that attributing ownership to her creates a misleading impression.

What Simelane is demanding

The attorneys have given Viljoen seven days to:

Remove all allegedly defamatory posts, videos and comments.

Publish a public apology and retraction.

Stop making further statements about Simelane.

Provide a written undertaking that no similar allegations will be made in future.

If the demands are not met, Simelane intends approaching the High Court for an interdict and damages of R1 million.

Thabo Bester controversy revisited

One of the most sensitive aspects of the dispute involves a video that allegedly showed Simelane with convicted criminal Thabo Bester.

Her legal team argues that the footage was published without full context and creates the false impression that she knowingly associated with him while aware of his true identity.

The letter states that Simelane only discovered who he was at a later stage and subsequently addressed the matter publicly.

She also participated in the Netflix documentary Catching Thabo Bester, which examines the crimes of Bester, his victims and the wider social reactions. In the documentary, Simelane provides her perspective on the events.

Background to the fallout

The legal clash comes against the backdrop of renewed public attention on the fraud case against Mel’s husband Peet Viljoen. The case recently returned to the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Reports surrounding the case have reignited interest in the long-running dispute between Simelane and the Viljoens,in particular, the Tammy Taylor franchise transaction that Simelane claims left her out of pocket despite a multimillion-rand investment.

At the time of publication, Viljoen had not publicly responded to the latest legal demands. Meanwhile, Peet Viljoen is set to reappear in court on 23 July.