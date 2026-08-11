Nota Baloyi apologises to DJ Black Coffee after High Court ruling

Baloyi issues an apology on social media.

Music Pulse podcaster and popular, outspoken producer Nota Baloyi’s latest move has raised eyebrows after another fierce courtroom battle.

Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has apologised to Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee after being ordered by the Johannesburg High Court to retract explosive allegations made against the musician.

The outspoken music executive issued the apology on Monday, 10 August, admitting that claims he made between September and November 2025 had no valid basis and were false and defamatory.

He wrote, ” @RealBlackCoffee Between the period of September 2025 to November 2025, I posted certain publications

on my X account. In the Posts, I accused and insinuated that Mr.

Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, also known as Black Coffee, was guilty of bribery,

corruption, assault & general…

– MORAL Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 10, 2026

Baloyi had previously challenged the court order and resisted publishing the apology.

Nota retracts Black Coffee claims

Baloyi had accused or insinuated that Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was involved in bribery, corruption, assault and other criminal activity.

The High Court ordered him to remove the offending posts, refrain from repeating the allegations and publish an apology.

The order followed legal action by Black Coffee after Baloyi’s statements were deemed defamatory.

What the High Court ruling means

While Baloyi maintained that his statements were truthful and made in the public interest, the court ordered him to retract the claims.

When he initially failed to comply with the apology requirement, Black Coffee escalated the matter through contempt of court proceedings.

The application reportedly sought a 60-day prison sentence, putting the possibility of jail time firmly into the dispute.

Baloyi was also ordered to file his legal arguments within 10 court days as the contempt proceedings continued.

K.O previously took Nota to court

Black Coffee is not the first major South African celebrity to take legal action against Baloyi over his social media commentary.

In 2023, rapper K.O, real name Ntokozo Mdluli, approached the High Court after Baloyi made allegations linking him and his brother to the death of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

Baloyi had claimed on social media and podcasts that K.O and his brother, who had worked as AKA’s road manager, were connected to the rapper’s death.

K.O first issued letters of demand before approaching the court for urgent relief. The court ordered Baloyi to stop publishing the allegations.

However, Baloyi continued making statements despite the order, resulting in contempt proceedings and a 60-day direct imprisonment order.

Another court battle with Shimza

Baloyi’s legal troubles have also involved DJ Shimza, who took him to court over defamatory claims.

Shimza successfully sued Baloyi for defamation, with the court awarding him R200 000 in damages. Black Coffee has not publicly responded to the apology.