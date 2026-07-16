WATCH: Leaked US police footage throws Mel and Peet Viljoen into fresh controversy

A leaked video captured a police van conversation between Mel and Peet Viljoen.

When it rains, it pours.

This appears to be true for reality television personalities Mel Viljoen and Peet Viljoen, who are once again under intense public scrutiny. This comes after leaked footage from their March 2026 arrest in Boca Raton surfaced online.

The recording was posted by journalist Bianca Van Wyk. It was captured inside a police van following the couple’s arrest for an alleged shoplifting scheme at a Publix supermarket. As a result, it has sparked widespread debate across South African social media.

In the footage, Peet is heard advising Mel not to admit wrongdoing and to describe the incident as “a big misunderstanding” involving “one trolley of water”. He also tells her to make friends and suggests that people would be “obsessed” with her.

So you just got arrested for alleged shoplifting and you think it is a smart idea to have a chat about what you are going to say in the police van in the US? 😂



Peet Viljoen, telling his wife, Mel Viljoen, that she makes friends easily, she’s beautiful, and people will be… pic.twitter.com/yo3vA3xGU2 Read more Happy Simelane sues Mel Viljoen for R1 million for defamation July 14, 2026

The video was said to be recorded on an Axon Fleet 3 law enforcement device and dated 10 March 2026. It quickly spread across several platforms.

The Viljoens were accused of participating in a series of shoplifting incidents between August 2025 and March 2026. The groceries allegedly taken were valued at approximately $5 300, (about R87 900).

While neither Mel nor Peet has admitted guilt, the leaked footage has fuelled questions about how the couple intended to respond to investigators.

Separate bodycam footage from police questioning also shows Mel repeatedly insisting that Peet believed the groceries had been paid for.

During the interrogation, a detective asked her about surveillance evidence showing cheaper items being scanned instead of higher-priced products. This included bottles of San Pellegrino sparkling water.

Mel maintained that there may have been a misunderstanding. She repeatedly stated that her husband “didn’t know” the groceries had not been paid for.

Deported from the United States

Following their arrest in Florida, the couple spent time in US custody before being deported to South Africa.

Peet was later arrested upon arrival at OR Tambo International Airport in connection with separate fraud-related allegations.

He is currently facing approximately 400 charges linked to an alleged R27.6 million fraud scheme involving the Johannesburg Property Company.

The charges include fraud, theft, corruption, forgery and uttering.

Mounting legal pressure

The US shoplifting allegations are only one part of the Viljoens’ growing legal troubles.

A US court has previously ordered the couple to pay about R71 million to Tammy Taylor USA for trademark infringement.

They are also embroiled in ongoing disputes with South African franchisees. These franchisees claim they lost millions after purchasing franchises from a company the couple allegedly did not own.

Public image under pressure

The release of the police van footage has intensified public discussion about accountability, celebrity culture and the gap between public image and private conduct.

For many, the recording offers an unusually candid glimpse into the moments immediately after a high-profile arrest.

For the Viljoens, who rose to prominence through The Real Housewives of Pretoria, it has become another chapter in a saga that continues to dominate headlines.

Peet Viljoen’s bail application is expected to resume on 23 July 2026 as investigators continue pursuing multiple cases involving the couple.