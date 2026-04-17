‘Angizwani neNonsense!’: Dr Musa Mthombeni firmly denies cheating allegations from Thailand boys’ trip

Dr Musa Mthombeni has strongly rejected unverified claims that he cheated on his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, during a boys' trip to Thailand in 2025.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, who married in August 2021, are frequently praised as one of Mzansi’s most affectionate power couples. They regularly share romantic posts documenting their joint travels and family moments, maintaining a positive public image built on mutual support and visible love.

The hypervisibility also brings detractors along with it. And most recently, those detractors amplified a malicious rumour so widely that Musa had to address it directly.



The allegations surfaced between 15 and 16 April 2026, when gossip accounts on X, including @sanelenkosiii and others such as “Saltiesunmasked”, shared screenshots of anonymous direct messages.

Musa takes Thailand

Posts from Musa Mthombeni and friends’ November 2025 Thailand Boys trip show beach club vibes, dancing and “black boy joy,” with light-hearted captions joking about how their wives miss them dearly. Picture: Instagram/@drmusamthombeni

It is unclear who the messages were originally sent to and why, but the messages alleged that Dr Musa was “spotted getting cosy” with a mysterious woman at a high-end beach club in Phuket during an all-male getaway celebrating 20 years of friendship with his boys in late 2025.



The Thailand trip was openly documented by Musa towards the end of 2025 as a celebratory getaway with long-time male friends. Posts from the holiday showed beach club vibes, dancing and “black boy joy”, with light-hearted captions joking about how their wives “miss us dearly”.



No controversy arose during or immediately after the trip.



No named witnesses or verifiable evidence were provided by the gossip blogs, yet the story quickly trended, sparking speculation about “trouble in paradise” and even divorce rumours.

‘Angizwani neNonsense!’

Dr Musa Mthombeni responded promptly on his verified X account with characteristic humour and directness: “Aowa Bathong. Mina futhi! What fresh lie is it today?”



“Nna I hate poverty. It makes you lie for interactions so that Elon can pay you $2 000 every week,” he added, mocking Premium X users who are believed to farm engagement through underhanded means to receive income from X’s revenue share model.



“When month end gets closer and people need to purchase electricity, the go to tweets are ‘allegedly Dr Musa….’ So boring!” he added.



He also joked that he should have verified his own account before responding to the rumours so that he could get paid for the engagement. He later made good on his joke and signed up for a Premium X subscription.



He shut down the conversation a day later, declaring that he does not want to be associated with nonsense.

If you hear anything about me that’s isn’t about me loving my baby girl, school, career, family or generally enjoying life, it’s a lie!



Angizwani neNonsense! — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) April 16, 2026

No word from Liesl

Musa’s signature light-hearted yet firm style of responding drew widespread support from fans, who praised his refusal to let baseless gossip derail his image.



Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni (who has previously gone on girls’ trips of her own with friends) has not issued a public statement on the matter, and the couple has maintained their usual social media presence without further addressing the claims.