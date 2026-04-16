‘God has blessed us’: Mpoomy and Brenden’s followers celebrate joyful baby announcement

This latest chapter in their story is a beautiful full-circle moment for a couple who have built their brand around transparency, faith, marriage and parenting.

South African influencer and entrepreneur Mpoomy Ledwaba and her husband, award-nominated singer and producer Brenden Praise, have announced that they are expecting their third child.

The couple shared the news on Wednesday, 15 April, via a joint Instagram post featuring tender family moments, Mpoomy’s glowing baby bump, their two young children, Nuri and Zani, and a sonogram image.

The simple yet powerful caption for the heartwarming cinematic reveal that has Mzansi buzzing with joy? “God has blessed us.”

Musa Mthombeni, Liesl Laurie, Olwethu Leshabane, Zizo Tshwete and Precious The Planner were among those who congratulated the couple.

The couple shared a cinematic Instagram reveal on 15 April, featuring tender family moments with children Nuri and Zani, Mpoomy’s baby bump, and a sonogram captioned simply: “God has blessed us.” Picture: Instagram/@brenden_praise.

This latest chapter in their story is a beautiful full-circle moment for a couple who have built their brand around transparency, faith, marriage, parenting and building together from humble beginnings.

A dynamic duo with Mpumalanga roots

Mpoomy Ledwaba (born Nompumelelo Ledwaba on 23 January 1994 in Middelburg, Mpumalanga) is a self-made entrepreneur, bestselling author, podcaster, YouTuber and one of South Africa’s most relatable lifestyle influencers.

From a close-knit family of five siblings with a teacher mother and a father who ran a small cleaning business, Mpoomy learned to hustle early. She briefly studied accounting at the University of Johannesburg before dropping out, worked in banking at Investec, and then pivoted hard into beauty.

In 2017, with R15 000 from Brenden, she trained in nails and launched Aneno Nails. Her Instagram exploded, leading to Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 recognition and her first million by age 27. She later sold the salon in 2022 to focus on content creation, her Wisdom & Wellness podcast (which tackles faith, abundance, relationships and personal growth), and her bestselling coming-of-age book, How Did We Get Here?

Brenden Praise is a talented house music singer, producer and South African Idols alumnus. Known for his soulful voice and faith-driven lyrics, he has built a solid music career while collaborating creatively with Mpoomy on content, events and cinematography.

Together, they are the ultimate “it couple” for people who celebrate young, ambitious, deeply Christian love.