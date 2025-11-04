‘My dad is the true definition of a present father’: Themba Ndaba’s son Ocean L features him in new song

Ocean L is the son of well-known actors Themba and Sophie Ndaba.

Veteran actor Themba Ndaba has teamed up with his son, Lwandle, popularly known as Ocean L, on a new track titled The Ndaba Testament.

The track, which forms part of Ocean L’s first EP, celebrates family, faith, and legacy.

Ndaba, best known for his role as Brutus Khoza in The Queen, not only lends his voice to the song but also contributed to the songwriting.

ALSO READ: Ocean L writes touching letter to his mother Sophie Ndaba

A musical tribute to family

Ocean L took to social media to thank his father for the support as he pursues his music career.

“My dad is the true definition of a present dad. I’m not just talking about being there physically — I’m talking about a dad who believes in his sons’ visions and dreams,” he wrote.

“The verse that he added to the song touches me, giving me the send-off to success, joy and love.”

He said the track is a tribute to his entire family and the values that shaped him.

“I’m paving my own way and building my dream life. Because of this, I feel more ready than ever to tackle the world. Putting God at the centre of it all makes it even sweeter,” he said.

“I want to thank the whole Ndaba clan for standing behind me. I’m blessed to have the family that I have. I dedicate this song to my whole family.”

Ocean L hopes to inspire optimism through his debut EP

Ocean L released his debut single Manifest in August 2022, a year after his song My Step Dad Is a Devil was leaked before its official release.

In October this year, he released his debut EP, Optimistic, which features songs such as The Ndaba Testament, Loyal to My Soul, Optimistic and Power of the Word.

He said he hopes his new offering inspires listeners to overcome challenges and embrace optimism.

“I pray that it gives you the energy to help you overcome anything in this world — through your troubles, appreciating the good times, and understanding true optimism and all the beautiful things in life,” he added.

NOW READ: Former Springboks Juan de Jongh and Rudy Paige on ‘Behind the Ruck’ success and life after rugby