‘Life will humble you’: Sello Maake kaNcube’s estranged wife reflects on their marriage

Pearl Mbewe, the estranged wife of veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube, recently opened up about the highs and lows of their marriage.

The pair were married for four years before their union ended dramatically a year ago.

Mbewe on marriage and personal growth

Two days after what would have been their fifth anniversary, Mbewe penned a lengthy Instagram post, reflecting on their journey and lessons learned.

“Twelve months ago, I would have written a silly caption… But after a while, you realise that you don’t hate the person, you hated the situation,” she wrote.

She also spoke about the personal growth that came from the experience.

“Years later involves protection orders… I would look at my pictures and realise that my soul was gone, but I looked good! The lesson to myself: live your truth. You are possibly an impossible woman to handle.”

The couple tied the knot in 2020. Speaking on the My Journey podcast with Lebo Keswa in November last year, Mbewe said that when they first met, she told Maake kaNcube to love her like his siblings.

“Because my family understands me, and they can never disown me. If you take me like your sibling, you will never disown me — which means you will never divorce me,” she added.

In her Instagram post, Mbewe said that she is now at peace and focused on her family, children, and personal growth.

“I’m at peace, I’m okay, not faking it, just respecting life as opposed to trying to control it. I still have nothing but respect for the man I married then,” she said.

