Former Springboks Juan de Jongh and Rudy Paige on ‘Behind the Ruck’ success and life after rugby

Former rugby players Juan de Jongh and Rudy Paige recently marked the 120th episode of their podcast, Behind the Ruck.

The pair launched the podcast in 2023, shortly after retiring from professional rugby.

The show highlights untold stories in rugby and other sports, giving fans behind-the-scenes insights and a closer look at the human side of athletes.

Speaking to The Citizen, the hosts said they are grateful to still be able to share their passion off the field.

Life after rugby

De Jongh said the transition from professional sport to life after rugby had been challenging.

“The transition is always tough for any rugby player. Rugby is your life. Everything you eat and sleep is rugby. Then you have to find something different that gives you the same passion and love,” he said.

He added that being part of South African rugby shaped his approach to life after sport.

“The team sport has taught me so much about leadership, hard work, discipline, dedication, and sacrifices. These are the things that I’m translating into my next chapter, which includes podcasting, coaching, and business.”

The podcast was inspired by long conversations on golf courses, the hosts said.

“We loved the game so much and had so many stories. We wanted to bring out the side of players that people don’t see,” De Jongh said.

“At the time, there weren’t many podcasters around. We worked hard to get the best content out there, educate our viewers, and share our passion for rugby.”

Paige said the show was a turning point after retirement.

“Some part of the transition was very difficult, especially retirement, finding yourself in a space where you’re not sure what’s next,” he said.

“The podcast gave me purpose and joy again. I could look forward to something and feel nervous again, like I did before matches. It was life-changing.”

Partnerships and giving back

De Jongh and Paige said it is important to partner with brands that align with the show’s values. They said their collaboration with energy drink brand Switch has been a key part of this growth.

“Ever since Switch was keen to have us on board, it was a no-brainer. They speak a lot about authenticity and energy, and that’s what Behind the Ruck is all about,” De Jongh said.

The partnership also supports Switch’s Up Your Life campaign, which gives away prizes, including cars.

“We’ve always wanted to reward our audience, educate them, and show that sport and community can make a difference. Switch shares those values, so this partnership is perfect for us,” Paige said.

De Jongh added, “It’s about more than a sponsorship. It’s about creating opportunities, celebrating diversity, and giving back in a meaningful way. That’s what we try to do with the podcast, too.”

With over 30 000 subscribers on YouTube, Behind the Ruck has grown into a leading platform for rugby fans.

On their recent episode, De Jongh and Paige spoke to Nizaam Carr, who shared insights into the realities of professional rugby and the mindset required to keep moving forward.

