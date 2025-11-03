‘I will never forget you’: Manaka Ranaka pays heartfelt tribute on late daughter’s birthday

Katlego passed away in January at the age of 24.

Actress Manaka Ranaka recently celebrated what would have been her late daughter Katlego’s 25th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Manaka expressed the pain of losing her daughter, saying it hurts to know she will never see her again.

“Happy Birthday, my beautiful Angel. Today you would’ve turned 25. Our first 1st of November without you.

“I write this with a huge lump in my throat and tears soaking my pillow, knowing we will never see you again in the physical. That fact alone aches my heart. My chest tightens and my womb hurts just thinking about it.”

Manaka said it was a bittersweet moment as they also unveiled her daughter’s memorial stone.

“I haven’t slept since yesterday, anticipating this day. The day I gave birth to you. Today, 25 years ago, is a day I will never forget.

“And you, my dear firstborn child, I will never forget you. Today is bittersweet as we unveil your stone and celebrate your birthday. A life worth celebrating.”

Manaka on struggling with grief

In a separate post a few weeks ago, Manaka opened up about her ongoing struggle with grief.

“Umtanami ulele (My child is sleeping). I wish I could say it’s getting easier, but I can’t, not yet. My mornings are the toughest. Most times, it’s hard to get up and face the world!”

She said her other children, including her grandson, give her the strength to continue.

“But for Lele, Seni and Mpho, I kick those blankets! I make sure I get up for them and myself. Rest easy, My Big Girl,” she wrote.

