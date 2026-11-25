Cyan Boujee has shared intimate photos of her pregnancy and early motherhood, sparking speculation about her baby's father and the timing of the reveal.

South African DJ and social media personality Cyan Boujee has offered her followers an intimate glimpse into a chapter of her life that she had largely kept away from the public eye: motherhood.

The influencer (real name is Honour Victory Zuma) took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a carousel of photographs documenting her pregnancy and the early months of her child’s life.

The images range from mirror selfies showing off her growing baby bump to tender moments spent cradling her little one. While she appears comfortable sharing glimpses of her new life as a mother, she has stopped short of publicly revealing her baby’s face.

Cyan Boujee shares intimate photos of her pregnancy and early motherhood. Picture: Instagram/@cyan.boujee24

The post seems to put months of speculation about her pregnancy to rest. However, it has also opened the door to an entirely new conversation about the identity of her child’s father and the timing of her announcement.

The Naquueda altercation

Just days before sharing her motherhood journey, Cyan Boujee found herself at the centre of controversy. A streamer caught a physical altercation at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs) on video on Saturday, 21 November.

The screen-recorded footage of the incident circulated widely online. It shows Cyan approaching fellow content creator Lesè Naquueda Dayel, grabbing her by her hair and pulling her to the ground.

Naquueda, who was named Beauty Influencer of the Year at the ceremony, subsequently addressed the incident, alleging that she had sustained injuries during the confrontation.

She said that instead of celebrating her victory at an after-party, she spent part of the evening seeking medical attention and later opening a case at a police station.

The beauty influencer indicated that she would leave the matter in the hands of her legal representatives and the authorities rather than engage in a public war of words.

Cyan, meanwhile, appeared unapologetic when addressing the incident during a livestream. She indicated that she would do it again and claimed that Naquueda knew the real reason behind the confrontation.

She also dismissed speculation that the incident was motivated by an awards outcome involving someone close to her.

Baby joy or damage control?

Cyan Boujee shows off her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram, @cyan.boujee24

Although Cyan’s Instagram post was met with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow social media users, not everyone was convinced that the timing of her announcement was coincidental.

As reported by Bona, some social media users have accused the DJ of attempting to divert attention away from the fallout of the SASMA incident by finally confirming that she is a mother.

Others argued that celebrating her new chapter should not come at the expense of holding her accountable for her alleged conduct at the awards ceremony.

“Posting pregnancy and baby pics isn’t going to stop Naqueeda from having her arrested,” read part of a post shared by entertainment account @33Music_Plug on X.

Some went as far as speculating that the announcement may have been made on the advice of legal representatives in an attempt to garner public sympathy. There is, however, no evidence to substantiate this theory.

Others welcomed the opportunity to see a softer side of the DJ, who has become as well known for her online controversies as she is for her entertainment career.

Who is Cyan Boujee’s baby daddy?

Another talking point to emerge from the motherhood reveal is the identity of her child’s father.

Although previous online speculation had linked Kagiso Lerutla to the pregnancy, fresh speculation suggests that the father may be an unnamed Nigerian man.

The latest theory gained traction following a post shared by gossip blogger Sthe Phungula, while an Instagram Story showing a mystery man cradling Cyan’s baby has further piqued public curiosity.

Neither the man’s relationship to the child nor the earlier speculation involving Lerutla has been publicly confirmed.