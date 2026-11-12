Content queen’s winelands wedding: Nadia Jaftha says ‘I do’ to Reece Meyer on Singles’ Day [PICS]

Content creator Nadia Jaftha married her business partner Reece Meyer on 11.11.2026, in two Scholtz Ruberto gowns with Ntando Rambani and Pearl Thusi in her bridal party.

Nadia Jaftha has officially gone from “single-ish content queen” to “Mrs Meyer”, and she picked the most ironic date on the calendar to do it.

The award-winning content creator married her fiancé and business partner, Reece Meyer, on 11 November 2026, which is also Singles’ Day (11.11). A series of TikTok videos from the day gave followers a sneak peek at the celebration.

Two dresses, one designer on call

Jaftha wore two gowns by Scholtz Ruberto, and designer Ruberto Scholtz was on hand to dress and style her on the day, according to the clips. One look is a strapless ivory ball gown with a sculpted, scalloped neckline, a dramatic veil and a full skirt. She wore it with a diamond necklace and a pair of tinted sunglasses for some of her wedding photos.

The second is a lace mini dress with a scalloped hem, finished with an oversized satin overskirt and train.

Scholtz is a Namibian designer who, for a time, had become actress Jessica Nkosi’s go-to designer for the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Jaftha in a lace mini dress with a scalloped hem, finished with an oversized satin overskirt and train. Picture: TikTok/Nadia Jaftha

The bridal party

Jaftha’s bridal party included actress and TV presenter Ntando Rambani, formerly Duma, and actress and presenter Pearl Thusi. The bridesmaids wore shades of green, each in a dress style chosen to suit the woman wearing it.

Rambani is a long-standing friend of Jaftha’s. The two shared the November 2025 “Power Women” cover of Glamour Magazine.

The ceremony took place at a Western Cape wine farm that has yet to be disclosed.

From business partners to husband and wife

Meyer is the co-founder of Ace Labs and co-owns The Smile Bar with Jaftha. Jaftha has said the two attended the same high school but barely spoke, though Meyer played hockey with her sister. They met again years later, started a company together and fell in love.

The couple travelled to Bali for Jaftha’s 33rd birthday in late 2025, and she announced the engagement on 1 December 2025. She shared footage of Meyer proposing on one knee as she wept.

The partnership has also taken them abroad. Their agency was selected to attend the TikTok Global Partner Summit in New York in May 2026. Jaftha says she brings creative instinct and cultural fluency to the business, while Meyer brings a commercially minded, data-driven lens.

Nadia Jaftha celebrates after saying “I do” to Reece Meyer at a Western Cape wine farm on 11 November 2026. Picture: TikTok/Nadia Jaftha

The career behind the bride

Jaftha was born in Cape Town. She started out as a fashion and lifestyle blogger and later built a following with humorous videos and pranks. Her pranks on her mother helped her blow up on YouTube.

At the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards in 2022, she won the top award, Content of the Year, along with the Comedy Award and the Thumb-Stopping Award. More recently, she has shifted from being the face of brands to owning businesses. She co-founded Ace Labs and holds ownership stakes in businesses including The Smile Bar.

Content creator Nadia Jaftha married her business partner Reece Meyer on 11.11.2026. Picture: TikTok/Nadia Jaftha

One thing’s certain: the woman who built an empire on making South Africa laugh will now be known for making it swoon, too.