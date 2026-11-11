Pirates’ Ouaddou sends heartfelt message to newlywed Chaine

Sipho Chaine recently announced his marriage to actress Kay Bikitsha.

Orlando Pirates head coach Adeslam Ouaddou has joined the South African football fraternity n in congratulating goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, who recently announced his marriage to actress Kay Bikitsha.

The actress is a familiar face on South African television, having appeared in productions including Gqeberha: The Empire, The Queen and House of Zwide.

The Buccaneers shot-stopper shared the news on social media on Sunday, posting photographs from the wedding ceremony alongside the caption: “Mr and Mrs Chaine… Thank you, Jesus.”

Chaine’s announcement attracted congratulatory messages from supporters and personalities across the entertainment industry. Ouaddou also took to Instagram to congratulate his goalkeeper.

“Dear Brother,



“I was overjoyed to hear about your marriage! I’m so happy for you and your wife.

“May God accompany you with happiness, love, and peace, and bless each of your plans, especially those of your future family. Marriage is an important step in life, and I’m certain you are taking it with great love and wisdom.

“A thousand congratulations to you both! May your home be filled with light, joy, and companionship.

“With all my friendship and best wishes,” wrote Ouaddou.

Chaine is currently in camp with Bafana Bafana, preparing for Friday’s AFCON qualifier against Kenya at the Orlando Amstel Arena.