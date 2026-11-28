Big weddings are out as couples choose eloping and micro-weddings to save money, avoid family drama and celebrate on a smaller scale.

The big white wedding could be losing the sweet in its meringue. These days, a traditional wedding, that’s nothing over the top, could cost around R280 000. Some couples spend that on flowers alone for something a little bit more lavish.

But the buck is stopping. South African couples are seemingly cutting guest lists, scaling down celebrations and opting to elope instead, or choose micro-weddings.

A wedding for just 20 guests could cost far less, sometimes less than fifty grand. And that’s a lot more spare change to spend on a honeymoon and some new kitchen gadgets.

Shirley da Silva, owner of Evermore Venue & Spa in Pretoria, said couples were reconsidering the expense of large weddings. That includes inviting everyone from distant relatives to colleagues and family friends.

Micro-weddings, intimate ceremonies and even a simple braai are among the alternatives to traditional receptions.

“Couples are no longer measuring the success of a wedding by the number of guests. They’re choosing meaningful experiences over large crowds,” she said.

While celebrations differ in scale, smaller weddings work out slightly more expensive per guest, although the overall bill is substantially lower.

Da Silva warned that borrowing money to finance an elaborate occasion could place unnecessary pressure on newlyweds.

“I would definitely advise not to start your marriage on debt, as usually most arguments in marriages are about money,” she said.

While contributions from parents could help, couples should not assume their families would foot the bill these days.

Eloping, micro wedding trend

Of course, when families help, they sometimes want a say. Wedding planner Che Rosser of Langhams in Fourways told The Citizen that organising a wedding could become complicated.

Managing expectations was particularly difficult when relatives wanted a say in how the day unfolded.

“When couples first come to us, they have this image in their minds of what their wedding should look like,” she said.

“Perfect, stress-free, and without drama. But what they don’t realise is that it’s not just about the ceremony and the romantic photo shoot. It’s everything that leads up to it.”

Romance does not have a price. Picture iStock

Rosser, who has planned weddings for more than a decade, said family politics were among the biggest headaches.

“Parents often want to have a big say, and the bride’s vision can sometimes clash with their own. We try to manage that relationship and keep everything in balance,” she said.

Seating arrangements could be particularly troublesome, especially when relatives with longstanding disagreements were expected to share a reception venue.

“The seating chart is where a lot of the drama happens. Deciding who sits next to whom, which aunt gets placed next to that cousin and so on. They can really turn into major issues.”

Da Silva said budgets, a preference for intimacy and smaller family circles were among the reasons couples were choosing less elaborate celebrations.

Younger couples were also opting for intimate ceremonies. People marrying for a second time often wanted smaller but elegant occasions.

Wedding customs are changing too, with couples choosing which traditions to keep and which to ditch.

Rosser noted that cake cutting ceremonies were becoming less popular. Alternatives such as doughnut walls and sweet stations were taking their place.

Social media had also become part of wedding planning, with some couples restricting guests from taking photographs or videos.

“Brides are very aware of the image they want to project on social media,” she said. “It’s not just about the day itself; it’s about how they want their guests to perceive the event for posterity.”

Don’t shortchange photography

But if couples are not into that and just want to get it done, well, there are some hurdles.

Getting hitched in a quickie still takes some planning, particularly when it comes to the legalities.

South African law requires an authorised marriage officer and two witnesses, while the necessary documentation must be in order.

Da Silva said arranging a small wedding within 24 hours was possible from a venue’s perspective. However, the legal requirements must already have been addressed.

“The venue has most of the things already. All you need to do is the food, which can quite easily be arranged,” she said.

But, looping back to selfies, photography is an expense not to be spared, said Da Silva.

Couples planning smaller weddings at short notice sometimes rely on friends or cellphone photographs.

They may regret not having professional images afterwards. “We have found that couples rarely regret keeping their guest list small, but they can regret not investing in quality photography,” she said.