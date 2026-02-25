‘Only death could have freed me from trauma’: Sbahle Mpisane reflects on near-fatal crash and ‘moon boot’ criticism

Sbahle was involved in a car crash in 2018.

Fitness influencer Sbahle Mpisane has responded to social media backlash about her orthopaedic walking boot, which she has worn since surviving a near-fatal car crash in 2018.

Posting on Instagram, Mpisane shared screenshots of negative comments from X, some accusing her of using the boot, commonly known as a “moon boot”, as a fashion statement.

“It’s truly saddening that people always seem to have something negative to say,” she wrote.

“Am I supposed to be ungrateful for surviving, considering that only death could have freed me from trauma, negativity, and my permanent injury?”

Healing journey

Mpisane clarified that she wears the moon boot to protect her spine, not because she cannot walk.

“I am permanently injured; I do not have an ankle bone on my right foot,” she added.

She said she was fortunate to avoid amputation following the crash.

“I’m very fortunate that my leg didn’t have to be amputated,” she said, adding she was “blessed to have two feet and ten toes today”.

Speaking about her healing journey, Mpisane said she had to relearn how to walk two years after the accident while adapting to life with amnesia.

She urged her followers to be inspired by her journey rather than criticising her.

“Every post attracts negative comments about my moon boot. Why? I might be disliked for focusing on myself, rising above my challenges, and not providing drama for entertainment.

“Surviving is not something I will apologise for. I’m a warrior. Be inspired,” she concluded.

