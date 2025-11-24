‘Most perfect little soul has joined us’: Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark announce arrival of their new baby

A beautiful new chapter begins as the celebrity couple reveals that they quietly welcomed their little one in October.

South Africa’s entertainment world is celebrating after Netflix reality star Kayleigh Schwark and Metro FM favourite Naked DJ, real name Quinton Masina, announced the arrival of their baby.

In a heartfelt post captioned ‘The most perfect little soul has joined us‘, the couple revealed that their bundle of joy was born a month ago on 16 October. The announcement sent fans and fellow celebrities into a frenzy of warm messages and congratulations.

The post was simple yet touching, marking the start of their new journey as parents together. For weeks, supporters had noticed the couple’s subtle hints and glowing excitement. This became clearer after they shared a sweet pregnancy announcement earlier this year. Captioned ‘Our best collaboration yet,’ they revealed that they were expecting their first child as a married couple.

Kayleigh, known for her appearance on Netflix’s reality show Young, Famous and African and her love of fitness, looked radiant throughout her pregnancy. Her content was filled with moments that felt both personal and relatable.

In one set of photos, she posed in a dreamy white dress that hugged her bump. Quinton took the photos, capturing the beauty of her pregnancy.

Kayleigh Schwark. Picture: Instagram

Each post carried the warmth of a woman embracing motherhood for the first time.

As the months progressed, she continued to share glimpses into her journey. Fans watched her bump grow through videos, selfies and candid moments that showed her excitement building day by day.

One of the most loved posts featured the couple shopping for a BMW pram for their little one.

The moment was filmed with Kayleigh’s signature humour and Quinton’s playful personality shining through.

Quinton, celebrated for his sharp fashion sense and gym physique, and of course being a good DJ, added another layer of fun to their social media timeline.

In one post, he jokingly pushed out his stomach beside Kayleigh’s growing belly. Her caption read: “Bump update. Swipe for the unexpected expecting. We are really in this together.“

It was a moment that perfectly reflected their relationship dynamic, filled with laughter, love and mutual support.

While this is Kayleigh’s first baby, it is Quinton’s second child. He already has a son from his first marriage and has spoken openly about fatherhood in the past.

ALSO READ: Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and her husband celebrate ten years of ‘love, growth and grace’

Friends, fans and colleagues know him as a devoted dad. The news of his growing family was met with widespread excitement.

Listeners of Metro FM’s popular Ask A Man segment were some of the first to flood the comments section with messages of love.

Kayleigh Schwark and Naked DJ. Picture: Instagram/@kayleigh_schwark

Quinton’s role on the show, where he gives relationship advice, has made him a household name. Many of his supporters expressed how happy they were to see him embracing fatherhood again, this time with his wife by his side.

Kayleigh and Quinton’s love story has always captured public attention.

From the moment they went public with their relationship to their appearances on Netflix reality television, the pair has shown a level of authenticity that fans gravitate toward. Their pregnancy journey was no different.

They balanced privacy with genuine moments, allowing fans to feel included without oversharing.