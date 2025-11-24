Celebs And Viral

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and her husband celebrate ten years of ‘love, growth and grace’

By Lineo Lesemane

24 November 2025

The couple started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding in 2016.

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede with her husband Mhlonishwa “Mhlo” Gumede. Picture: Instagram/@zandie_khumalo_gumede

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and her husband, businessman Mhlonishwa “Mhlo” Gumede, are celebrating their 10th anniversary.

The couple started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding in Umzinto, Mgangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2016.

In 2021, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Zenala.

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede: ‘Years of love, growth and grace’

To celebrate the milestone, Zandie penned a heartwarming message dedicated to her husband on Instagram.

She opened up about becoming Mrs Gumede and how her husband handled the lobola process.

“10 years later, siyisikhonkwane [we are hooked] no Gumede ngeke usenze lutho futhi [you can’t do anything to us]. It’s been years of love, growth and grace,” she added.

Open to polygamy

In August last year, rumours surfaced that Zandie’s husband was taking a second wife.

Zandie told Zimoja at the time that she was open to being in a polygamous marriage.

“I am an African and completely for iSthembu, ngikhulele khona esithenjini [I grew up in a polygamous home] through my grandfather.

“I am here kwaGumede ukuzokwakha umuzi [to build the Gumede name], and uGumede is the leader and the head of this family,” Zandie said.

However, she did not confirm whether her husband was taking a second wife, saying it was a family matter.

A source close to the couple told the publication that the families had already met and had a welcoming ceremony for wife number two.

