Must see celeb fashion looks from the Vaseline Soft Glow affair (PICS)

This Valentine's month, South African creators and their audiences were swept into a captivating mystery.

A courtship reimagined at Shepstone Gardens

Named the Soft Glow Affair and held last week, a ladies’ day was hosted at the picturesque Shepstone Gardens. Marked the climax of a romantic narrative that celebrated Valentines Day, self-love, skincare rituals and the softness women create for one another daily.

The day of exquisite fashion was held last week

“Soft Glow is about making care intentional and shared,” said Navini Ramsamie, marketing lead for Southern Africa. “Women already create these soft, supportive spaces online. With The Soft Glow Affair, we wanted to bring that energy offline and celebrate it together.”

Celebrity fashion and beauty shine bright

The fashion and beauty moments were nothing short of breathtaking. The dress code embraced a romantic, feminine aesthetic with flowing silhouettes, soft blush tones and radiant skin taking centre stage.

Celebrities arrived in dreamy ensembles that embodied the soft life mood, proving that understated glamour remains timeless.

Host Linda Mtoba was the picture of elegance, glowing in a look that balanced sophistication with modern femininity.

Singer Bucie also turned heads, radiating confidence in a look that celebrated curves, confidence, and luminous beauty.

A celebration of sisterhood

Guests moved through interactive beauty moments exploring Soft Glow textures and rituals, while curated content corners offered Instagram-worthy backdrops.

Toasts, affirmations and photo opportunities reinforced the message of shared care and glowing together.

The event was an unforgettable celebration of fashion, beauty and sisterhood, reminding South African women that softness is powerful and always in style.