Number 5 speaks! MaKhwela breaks silence on ‘Uthando neS’thembu’ drama

Season 9 tensions rise as MaKhwela finally addresses rumours and motherhood.

The ninth season of Uthando neS’thembu is currently airing on Mzansi Magic, and it remains one of the most talked-about shows in Mzansi.

As one of South Africa’s longest-running reality series, complete with successful spinoffs, the show continues to dominate social media timelines and weekly conversations.

Every episode sparks debate, with viewers rushing to X to dissect the latest tensions inside the Mseleku household. This season, the emotional stakes feel heavier. The cracks are more visible. The questions are louder.

MaKhumalo appears to be reconsidering her place in the marriage, raising difficult questions about her future. MaYeni remains at odds with Musa, with unresolved conflict simmering beneath the surface. MaNgwabe has chosen to stay, for now, but viewers wonder whether old wounds could reopen. Through it all, first wife MaCele stands firm, resolute in her commitment despite the turbulence.

Then there’s “Number 5” MaKhwela.

After once being on the outside looking in, MaKhwela has officially joined the household, arriving not only as Musa’s wife but as a new mother to a baby girl.

Her entrance has shifted the dynamic, and the spotlight now follows her every move.

Opening up about life on camera, MaKhwela admits: “Reality television has changed me in ways I never imagined. It taught me resilience; having a public life forced me to learn how to handle criticism and to grow a thicker skin.”

Viewers have also witnessed her transition into motherhood. “Motherhood has transformed me most beautifully, yet it is the most challenging role I have ever had to take on. It has softened me, strengthened me, and given me a deeper purpose in life. I’m learning every day about patience and unconditional love,” she shares.

With fame comes scrutiny. “Most of the time, they are very warm and supportive. They do recognise me: some come to greet, others ask for pictures,” said MaKhwela about some of the viewers.

“There are moments when it feels a bit overwhelming, especially when people feel like they know about my life. I always choose to remain grounded and constantly remind myself who I am.”

Her favourite part of being in the family? She laughs: “Believe it or not, my favourite thing about being a Mseleku is ‘my man’, and being able to execute tasks that he has entrusted me with.”

But there’s more beneath the surface. “People don’t get to see my quiet side. I’m very reflective. There is also a very soft and more private version of me that exists away from cameras.”

As for pregnancy rumours circulating online, she shuts them down clearly: “I am not pregnant.”

Why should audiences keep watching? MaKhwela says it best: “People should watch the show because it’s real. It shows love, challenges, growth, culture, and the complexity of the family. It sparks the conversations that many people are afraid to have openly.”