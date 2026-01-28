Nota Baloyi hits back after Nando’s denies his copyright infringement claims

Baloyi has reportedly demanded R850 000 for licensing rights to the track used in Nando's recent advert.

Fast-food chain Nando’s has denied claims by music executive Nota Baloyi that it used music without permission in a recent advertising campaign.

This comes after Baloyi reportedly threatened legal action and demanded R850 000, claiming Nando’s used Kwesta’s song Spirit without proper licensing. The track samples Brenda Fassie’s hit Kuyoze Kuyovalwa, and Baloyi’s record company, Urbantainment, holds the copyright to the sampled song.

Baloyi, who is Kwesta’s former manager, said the use of the track infringed his company’s copyright.

According to Daily Sun, an advertising agency allegedly paid about R850 000 to Kwesta’s record company for licensing rights.

Nando’s denies copyright infringement

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Nando’s said the allegations were “completely incorrect”.

“We are aware of the allegations of unlawfully using the ‘Spirit’ track. These allegations are completely incorrect,” the company said.

Nando’s said it had sent a letter to Baloyi in November 2025 addressing the matter, but had received no response.

“Nando’s confirms that we have secured the rights to the ‘Spirit’ track in full collaboration with the original composers and all rights holders represented by Downtown Music T/A Sheer Publishing,” it said in a statement.

The company added that the licensing process was transparent and compliant with legal requirements, and said any disputes over ownership should be resolved between the relevant publishing parties.

“Based on our engagement and all the information available to us, we have no reason to doubt the validity of the rights granted by the relevant licence holders and will therefore continue to use the composition as licensed,” the statement said.

Nota: ‘All lies’

Hitting back at Nando’s on Wednesday morning, Baloyi said the statement was misleading.

“Nandos’ statement is all lies and misdirection,” he said.

“Notice was given on October 9th that no licences were granted. They fraudulently proceeded and thus unindemnified Nandos from criminal liability.”

He also accused the company of attempting to damage his reputation.

“Whoever advised the release of this statement was counting on defaming me,” Baloyi said.

“The fact that a South African corporation would be party to fraud and criminal rights infringement isn’t surprising, but it goes against the reputation Nando’s has created for itself.”

