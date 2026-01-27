Big Brother Mzansi: Ofentse eviction angers viewers — ‘The experiment has lost the plot’

Ofentse became one of the first evictees this season.

Fans expressed frustration following the double eviction on Big Brother Mzansi this past Sunday.

The eviction saw fan-favourite housemate Ofentse leave the show alongside Lawredo.

The pair became the first evictees after two eventful weeks on Big Brother Mzansi Season 6: Bazozwa.

“Shots were fired, hearts were broken, much kissing happened, and the gossip gang has been standing on business.

“Do the housemates have their head in the game?” asked host Smash Afrika at the start of the second live show of the season.

ALSO READ: ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ contestant Cia hospitalised after early show exit

‘His eviction just changed the dynamic’

Following the eviction, many viewers took to social media to express disappointment, saying Ofentse did not deserve to be evicted.

“Ofentse evicted. The show can be cancelled this year. It’s over. The experiment has lost the plot and point. Let’s call a spade a spade,” entertainment commentator Phil Mphela wrote on X.

Blaq Stone added, “Now it’s going to be Love Island. It’s no longer Big Brother. His eviction just changed the dynamic for the whole season. If you are [on] a ship, you are strong. I am so mad.”

They can just cancel this season, give the money to sweet guluva again 😭😭 — beste (@jamiela501631) January 25, 2026

Not the end for Ofentse and Lawredo

After leaving the house, Lawredo said his exit was not a loss, as he already felt like a winner for making it into Biggie’s house.

Ofentse said he was surprised to be labelled a villain. He added that there were still people in the house he wanted to talk to.

“This is not the end but only the beginning. We are going to flourish, Bazozwa, we are applying that in everything we do,” he said, thanking his fans for the support.

NOW READ: ‘We are about to feast’: Fans excited as Sjava announces new album