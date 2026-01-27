‘Rest in Beats’: Remembering iconic reggae drummer Sly Dunbar [Watch]

Sly Dunbar, the human metronome who defined the beat of roots reggae and dancehall, has died.

Legendary Jamaican drummer and producer Lowell ‘Sly’ Dunbar has joined the army of fallen reggae soldiers – pioneering heavyweights of reggae like Bunny Wailer, Lee “Scratch” Perry, U-Roy and Jimmy Cliff who passed away in recent years.

The prolific reggae musician who rose to fame as one half of the rhythm section and reggae production duo Sly and Robbie, died at his home in St Andrew, Jamaica, on Monday morning at the age of 73.

Reggae pioneer Sly Dunbar: ‘One of the greatest drummers ever’

In a statement posted on Facebook, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, hailed Sly as “one of the greatest drummers ever”.

Noting that Dunbar’s death is “a great loss for the music”, the minister recalled “the outstanding body of work” produced by Sly and the late bassist Robbie Shakespeare, co-founders of the Taxi Records label.

The ‘Sly and Robbie’ effect

Likened to a “human metronome” for his drumming excellence, Dunbar met bassist Shakespeare in 1973 and they later founded one of the most famous duos in reggae music, Sly and Robbie.

The pair collaborated with Jamaican reggae greats like Black Uhuru, Gregory Isaacs, U-Roy and Lee “Scratch” Perry.

They also joined forces with co-founder of The Wailers, Peter Tosh, and his band until 1981, recording five albums.

‘Masters of groove and propulsion’

The Independent praised The Mighty Diamonds’ 1976 landmark roots reggae album, Right Time, as “revolutionary”, labelling Dunbar and Shakespeare – who acted as production and rhythm backing duo -“masters of groove and propulsion”.

“Sly’s radical drumming matching the singers’ insurrectionary lyrics blow-for-blow,” the publication stated at the time.

Recalling his drumming session on The Mighty Diamonds’ song “Right Time”, Dunbar noted:

“When that tune first come out, because of that double tap on the rim nobody believe it was me on the drums, they thought it was some sort of sound effect we was using. Then when it go to number 1 and stay there, everybody started trying for that style and it soon become established.”

Taxi Records, Rolling Stones, Madonna and more

Dunbar and Shakespeare formed their Taxi Records label in 1980, releasing the hit songs of Black Uhuru, Chaka Demus and Pliers, Ini Kamoze, Beenie Man and Red Dragon, among others.

During the 80s, Sly and Robbie also collaborated with music superstars, including fellow Jamaican Grace Jones, Bob Dylan, Madonna and the Rolling Stones.

‘Black Uhuru’ and Grammy glory

In 1984, Black Uhuru’s album Anthem, which Shakespeare produced, won the first Grammy award for reggae music.

Sly and Robbie also triumphed at the Grammys with their 1998 album Friends.

Sly Dunborn: ‘Sleek, spiffy and humble’

Singer-songwriter and widow of the late musician and producer Noel Browne, Andi Green-Browne, shared her memories of the reggae drummer with The Gleaner.

“Honestly, Sly may just be the humblest and most talented Jamaican musician I have ever met,” Green-Browne told the Jamaican newspaper.

“Sleek, spiffy and humble at all same time, he brought life to the Simmons Drums… like they walked and talked… the most fascinating rolls through my chest. I just couldn’t stand still.”

‘Then time stood still’: ‘Cool’ Sly behind the drums

She recalled a scene that played out one day in the mid-80s inside the legendary Channel One Studio.

“What looked like something out of a futuristic movie… that still set of weirdly shaped pieces arranged like a traditional drum set. But then, cool Sly sat behind them, after politely greeting everyone along the path.

“Then time stood still, in anticipation of what could possibly be emitted from those interesting hexagonal looking pods. Baxcide! He clapped the sticks together as he counted down the starting roll. Mega sigh…. Out of this world,” recalled the singer.

Green-Browne continued: “Sly applied Sly to the process and that was the loud beginning of an era in our music.

“I now understood the magic that was recorded at Dynamic Sounds Recording Studio when Sly & Robbie served up Black Uhuru’s Solidarity, and slammed us with undisputed drum and bass niceness.

“I’m surprised and sad to say goodbye. All I can say now is ‘Rest in Beats’.”

WATCH: Sly Dunbar drum solo