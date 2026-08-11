Lamiez Holworthy rushed to hospital, cancels gigs after emergency surgery

Lamiez Holworthy's shock hospitalisation.

Fans are worried after Metro FM DJ Lamiez Holworthy was suddenly hospitalised due to an unexpected health issue.

South African DJ and television personality Lamiez Holworthy has been rushed to hospital and undergone emergency surgery, forcing her to pull out of several scheduled appearances.

Her management confirmed the news on Sunday, 9 August, after the entertainer required an urgent surgical procedure.

While the development has sparked concern among fans, management has stressed that Holworthy’s condition is not life-threatening.

“We confirm that her condition is not life-threatening,” management said.

The nature of the medical emergency and the procedure have not been disclosed, leaving fans without further details about what led to the sudden hospitalisation.

Lamiez forced to cancel gigs

Holworthy’s unexpected hospital stay has disrupted her packed entertainment schedule.

Her management confirmed that she would miss appearances scheduled for Sunday, 9 August, and Monday, 10 August. Management apologised for the disruption and said affected parties would be contacted directly.

Revised dates for her bookings will only be announced once Holworthy has recovered and received medical clearance to return to work. There is no confirmed date for her return to the stage.

Fans urged to respect her privacy

Management has appealed to fans and supporters to keep her in their prayers while she takes time to recover.

The statement also asked the public to respect her privacy during her recovery. The entertainer has not publicly shared details about her condition or the emergency procedure.

Known for her work as a DJ, radio presenter and television personality, Holworthy has built a strong following in South Africa’s entertainment industry.

Lamiez and Khuli Chana’s new chapter

The health scare comes months after Holworthy and rapper Khuli Chana celebrated their marriage with a three-day wedding celebration in Mahikeng in April.

The couple shared moments from the lavish celebrations with fans, marking another chapter in their relationship.