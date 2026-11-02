Siya Kolisi joins Life & Brand as a partner in major business move

Kolisi said he was proud to join a business that creates spaces where people can connect and feel comfortable.

South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi is expanding his influence beyond the rugby field through a new hospitality partnership.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has joined South African hospitality group Life & Brand Portfolio as a partner, expanding his relationship with the company behind several popular restaurant brands.

The partnership will see the double Rugby World Cup-winning captain collaborate on brand development, culinary concepts and social responsibility initiatives aimed at creating meaningful change in communities.

It also builds on an existing relationship between Kolisi and the restaurant group, which has already supported community upliftment through initiatives such as the First Cup Initiative.

The programme uses proceeds from warm beverage purchases across the group’s restaurants to provide nutritious daily breakfasts to thousands of vulnerable schoolchildren in underserved communities.

Siya Kolisi takes on new role

Life & Brand Portfolio chief executive Trevor Wollheim described Kolisi’s appointment as a defining moment for the organisation, highlighting the rugby star’s leadership and commitment to uplifting others.

“Welcoming Siya Kolisi into the Life & Brand Portfolio family is a defining moment for our organisation as he represents the very best of South Africa, resilience, leadership and a commitment to uplifting others,” Wollheim said.

He added that the group had always placed people at the centre of its dining experiences and business, whether through food, culture or community initiatives.

Kolisi said he was proud to join a business that creates spaces where people can connect and feel comfortable.

“Everyone has that place where they meet their friends, where they feel comfortable and can just be themselves. I love that Life & Brand creates those places. To join this family and help build more of that is something I’m really proud of,” he said.

What the partnership means for Life & Brand

Founded in 1998, Life & Brand Portfolio has established itself as a significant player in South Africa’s casual dining industry, with more than 30 restaurant locations nationwide.

Its portfolio includes well-known brands such as Tiger’s Milk, La Parada, Harbour House and Old Town Italy. The company says Kolisi’s involvement will bring his international profile and understanding of South African culture into its hospitality offering.

His passion for youth empowerment and sports development is also expected to inform the group’s social impact programmes and customer experiences.

With Kolisi now joining the business as a partner, the company aims to strengthen that connection between hospitality, community engagement, and South African identity.