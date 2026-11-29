The Boks say they want to win the title for their banned coach, Rassie Erasmus.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has said South Africa would love nothing more than to win Sunday’s inaugural Nations Championship final against France for banned coach Rassie Erasmus.

Erasmus is currently serving a six-game suspension for suggesting some of the officiating in the Springboks’ 21-19 pool-play loss to France earlier this month amounted to “match-fixing”.

The mastermind behind South Africa’s 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup triumphs, Erasmus missed the 20-17 defeat by Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, instead hosting an online watch-along of the game as his side suffered the rare indignity of consecutive losses.

South Africa still topped the southern hemisphere Nations Championship table and will face France in the final at Twickenham on Sunday (6.40pm).

And while Erasmus is barred from any match-day involvement he is free to work with the South Africa squad in between fixtures.

“We’re with him the whole week, he’s coaching us, he’s with us, the only difference is that he’s not there on match day, which is tough, it is tough for us as a team, but you can’t make excuses,” Kolisi told reporters at a Twickenham media event this last week.

“It is what’s happening right now, but that’s what I like about our coaching staff, it (the responsibility) is shared,” added the two-time World Cup-winning skipper.

“It’s the same as my leadership, I’m the captain here, but in the group, everybody’s in charge of something.

“So it’s not nice not having him (Erasmus) there, because he helps us a lot, and everyone’s here at half-time as well, when he comes in and talks, but the whole week, he can still drive and coach us and decide, and we’d love to do it for him.”

South Africa lost to New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup in Japan before lifting the trophy and Kolisi said there was no reason why they could not bounce back this weekend as well.

“It’s also learning, not just from the two defeats, but also, looking back at what you did right,” the flanker explained.

‘Amazing Dupont’

But if the Springboks are to lift another trophy on Sunday they must neutralise the threat of France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, who orchestrated Les Bleus’ win a fortnight ago.

“Antoine makes a big difference, you can see, he’s an amazing player. You cannot deny how good he is, I mean, you would be a fool not to say that,” said Kolisi.

“The freedom he plays with and the things he’s able to do, and obviously with the great team around him, I think that’s also made a big difference in lifting the mentality (of France).”

South Africa will be without injured back-row Pieter-Steph du Toit this weekend.

“He’s a big loss. We talk about Antoine, but Pieter is also a hugely influential guy in our team… For us as a group, we can’t dwell on that, we can’t cry on that,” said Kolisi.

In an autobiography published several years ago, Kolisi said he thought the 2023 Rugby World Cup would represent the climax of his career because of the physical demands of Test rugby.

But the 35-year-old is still going strong ahead of next year’s World Cup in Australia.

“I’m still hungry, I still want to play, physically I feel good,” Kolisi replied when asked about his motivation for continuing his career.

“I love playing for South Africa and I love playing with this specific group, and there’s still so much to achieve.

“My kids also still enjoy seeing me play, so that also drives me. I really thought in 2023 that (would be the finish), but I had the conversation with coach Rassie, he said ‘no, you can still go after the World Cup’.

“I can go for another couple of years as well after, so I think it’s the hunger, the drive.”