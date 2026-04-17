‘RHODurban’ star Jojo Robinson shares recovery update after skin cancer surgery

The TV star first revealed her diagnosis earlier this month, saying she was preparing to have multiple cancerous areas removed from her back.

Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) star Jojo Robinson has shared an update following her skin cancer diagnosis and recent surgery.

Robinson first revealed her diagnosis earlier this month, saying she was preparing to undergo a procedure to remove multiple cancerous areas on her back.

At the time, she said doctors had identified six areas of skin cancer that required surgical removal.

“The last day my back tattoo will look like this,” she wrote.

“Tomorrow is surgery day, where we remove the multiple skin cancers on my back, currently six [altogether].”

Following the procedure, Robinson said her results showed clear margins.

She said her doctor was able to “remove it all for now”.

“Yes, they will come again, but next time I’ll catch it sooner, and surgery won’t be necessary (I hope). I removed the stitches on Friday,” she wrote.

Robinson also encouraged people to have their skin checked.

“If the skin cancer is caught earlier, you are able to do much less invasive measures to get rid of them; the longer they are on you, the bigger and more invasive they become, so catching them early is best,” she said.

“Skin cancer is very common more [than] you would think, and most people are unaware of what they even have it.”

Wrapping up her lengthy Instagram post, Robinson thanked her followers for the love and support.

“My social media fam, I love you. The beautiful words, messages, and love were overwhelming. I wish I could have replied to everyone personally,” she wrote.