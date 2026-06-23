Government official appeals for help for ailing former Bafana coach

The 75-year-old is battling prostate cancer and tuberculosis (TB).

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile has issued an urgent public plea for support for ailing former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba.



Maile visited Mashaba at his home earlier on Monday morning to offer support and wish him a speedy recovery.



The 75-year-old is battling prostate cancer and tuberculosis (TB).

“We felt that we should come visit coach Mashaba after learning that he was not well. Coach Mashaba is in high spirits and very positive and looking forward to fully recovering. Those who know coach Mashaba will agree that he is generally a strong person and has demonstrated this throughout his career both as a player and coach,” said Maile in a statement issued by his office.



“His contribution to football in our country is well documented and amongst the successes he achieved include guiding both the national youth and senior teams in different competitions. The coach is eager to recover and continue making his contribution to the country.

“The family has given us permission to help them appeal for support from members of the public for donations that will contribute to ensuring that he gets the necessary medical care. Coach Mashaba has done a lot for our province and country and it’s time for us to reciprocate during his moment of need. We therefore call on all corporates and the people of South Africa to help in any way possible to ensure that coach Mashaba receives support and recovers,” added Maile.



Shakes Mashaba had two stints as Bafana Bafana coach. He led them between 2002 and 2004 again 2014 and 2016.