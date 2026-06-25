Peet and Mel Viljoen issued with bench warrant in the US ahead of South African court appearance

Peet Viljoen's legal problems keep getting worse, from being deported to now facing fraud charges.

Peet Viljoen, a disbarred attorney and former reality TV star, is facing more legal trouble. After being deported from the United States, he was arrested as soon as he returned to South Africa.

The former Tammy Taylor franchise owner recently made headlines alongside his wife, Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen, following their arrest in Florida. He is now being held at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria. He awaits his next court appearance.

According to eNCA, a bench warrant was issued for their arrest.

His case has reignited public interest not only because of his high-profile status. It is also because of the staggering number of criminal charges he faces.

Why were Peet and Mel Viljoen allowed to leave the United States?

Peet and Mel Viljoen were arrested earlier this year in Boca Raton, Florida, following allegations of aggravated grand retail theft. These were linked to an alleged shoplifting scheme at Publix supermarkets.

However, instead of standing trial in the United States, the couple ultimately left the country. This happened after immigration authorities discovered that they had overstayed their tourist visas.

Reports indicate that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement prioritised their immigration violations, resulting in their deportation to South Africa.

American authorities subsequently issued fresh bench warrants. This ensures that the pair can be detained should they attempt to re-enter the United States in the future.

What exactly is a bench warrant?

A bench warrant is a legal order issued directly by a judge authorising law enforcement officials to arrest an individual and bring them before the court.

Unlike an ordinary arrest warrant, which is typically issued following a police investigation, a bench warrant often arises when a person fails to appear in court. It can also be issued if a person violates court conditions, or when judicial proceedings can’t continue because the accused is absent.

In the Viljoens’ case, the warrants effectively ensure that if they return to the United States, authorities can immediately detain them. This will allow outstanding criminal matters to proceed through the American court system.

Bench warrants can remain active for years and may affect international travel, immigration applications and future visa requests.

Arrested the moment he landed

Peet Viljoen’s legal woes did not end when he boarded a flight home.

Upon arriving at OR Tambo International Airport on 16 June, Hawks investigators arrested him immediately on longstanding South African warrants. These are linked to an alleged municipal property fraud investigation dating back to 2010.

Viljoen is currently facing more than 400 criminal charges, including fraud, theft, corruption, perjury, forgery, and uttering. Uttering is a legal term that refers to the act of presenting forged documents as if they were genuine. Prosecutors allege that he orchestrated the unlawful sale of dozens of City of Johannesburg-owned properties without municipal authorisation.

Investigators claim that forged documentation, including fake sale agreements, affidavits, powers of attorney and fraudulent property transfer paperwork, was used to facilitate the transactions.

Authorities further allege that financial gratification was paid to a Department of Land Affairs official to secure fraudulent deed registrations. The total value of the properties involved is believed to run into tens of millions of rand. This has affected both the City of Johannesburg and local communities, who were deprived of valuable municipal assets. The widespread nature of the alleged fraud has raised concerns about the impact on public resources and trust in municipal operations.

Schedule 5 charges mean bail will be difficult

The charges against Viljoen fall under the stringent Schedule 5 category of the Criminal Procedure Act. This significantly increases the difficulty of obtaining bail.

In Schedule 5 matters, the burden shifts to the accused, who must convince the court that the interests of justice permit release. Moreover, prosecutors have already indicated they intend to oppose Viljoen’s bail application due to the seriousness and financial magnitude of the allegations.

What’s next for Peet Viljoen?

Viljoen is expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, 26 June 2026, for a formal bail application.

The matter was previously postponed to allow authorities additional time to complete address and security verification processes.

For now, the once high-flying businessman remains behind bars as legal proceedings continue. As a result, this is shaping up to be one of South Africa’s most closely watched commercial crime cases.