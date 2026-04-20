RHOPTA’s Viljoens face imminent deportation as locals seek justice over unfulfilled emigration promises

While the Viljoens fight the shoplifting charges in Florida, with their next court date set for May 2026, several experts have noted that the more pressing matter is their immigration status.

Nearly a month after their arrest for aggravated grand retail theft in the United States (US) , controversial South African couple Mel and Peet Viljoen may soon be on their way back home.

South African private investigator Mike Bolhuis has tracked the couple since their departure from Pretoria through his company.



Bolhuis has been a vocal advocate for their return and recently told the Sunday Times that US authorities intend to deport the couple rather than exhaust resources detaining them for minor retail crimes.

A call to past victims

Bolhuis was contracted by several people who allege that they were recently scammed amounts ranging from R5000 to R10 000 by the couple, as deposits to help them get into the US.

He issued an urgent warning to the South African public in the publication, urging past victims to register their criminal cases now to ensure the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) can act the moment the couple touches down at OR Tambo International Airport.

The former Real Housewives of Pretoria (RHOPTA)stars had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and remained in the custody of .S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the time of writing.

From the lap of luxury to “Alligator Alcatraz”

The couple, who fled South Africa in mid-2025 amid investigations into a R70 million Tammy Taylor Nails franchise scam, were arrested on 10 March 2026.

Florida police allege the pair engaged in a months-long ticket-switching spree at a Boca Raton Publix supermarket, stealing over $5 300 (R100 000) worth of luxury goods, including toilet paper, prosecco and sparkling water.

Though both were granted bail on the criminal charges, they were immediately transferred to ICE custody after it was discovered they had overstayed their tourist visas. Recent reports indicate the couple has been separated.

Peet was reportedly transferred to the California City Corrections Center after a stint in a Florida facility nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz”.

Mel is reportedly being held at the Denver Contract Detention Facility in Colorado.

What’s next for Mel and Peet Viljoen?

While the Viljoens fight the shoplifting charges in Florida, with their next court date set for May 2026, several experts have noted that the more pressing matter is their immigration status. Having failed in their attempt to claim asylum based on alleged political persecution, the couple faces immediate deportation once their status is processed.