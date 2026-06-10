Tolu Arokodare and Mihlali Ndamase unfollow each other on Instagram after Monaco drama

Mihlali Ndamase and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Here's everything that led to the split.

It started with a yacht in Monaco and ended with an Instagram unfollow.

The social media drama surrounding South African influencer Mihlali Ndamase and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare reached a new high this week after a string of public accusations from his ex prompted both to quietly cut ties online, taking Mihlali’s mother’s follow along for good measure.

Here is the full timeline of how things escalated to this point.

The start: Dubai, a ‘My Love’ Post, and a Denial

The speculation around Mihlali and Tolu first surfaced in 2025 during a trip to Dubai.

Mihlali posted content that fans read as suggestive of a romantic connection, including a congratulatory caption addressing Tolu as “my love” in March of that year. The internet did what the internet does after that, but Tolu was quick to shut it down. In a now-widely-circulated Instagram post, he wrote: “Y’all are killing me with these posts. Lmao. I’m single, y’all; please stop abeg. These posts about me are false.”

That seemed to settle things, until Monaco.

The Monaco Grand Prix reignites everything

In early June, during the Grand Prix weekend, photos and videos emerged of Mihlali and Tolu on the same yacht in Monaco. The content spread quickly across X, TikTok, and Instagram, with commenters variously describing the situation as a “full-blown romance” or a situationship in progress.

Mihlali had been posting heavily from Monaco, showing off yachts, summer looks, and notably, two Hermès Birkin bags she says she bought in Dubai the previous year. The luxury content added fuel to an already lit fire.

Tolu, for his part, denied romantic involvement once again. Neither party officially confirmed a relationship.

Enter Pam Mlunjwana

On 9 June 2026, the drama took a turn. Pam Mlunjwana, a Dubai-based influencer of Zimbabwean origin, and Tolu’s former partner, posted a series of lengthy Instagram Stories and videos addressing the rumours directly.

Pam’s grievances centred on what she described as Mihlali using the situation for clout and financial gain, while repeatedly dragging Pam’s name into a narrative she says is false. Her key allegations included the following:

Mihlali “pretended” to date Tolu in Dubai in 2025, staging Birkin bag content by allegedly purchasing replicas or fabricating the gifting narrative for social media posts.

Pam claims she was more generous towards Tolu during their own relationship and questioned the authenticity of the luxury image Mihlali has been projecting.

She accused Mihlali of using romantic associations for financial gain and public profile-building.

Pam shared a screenshot alleging that Mihlali’s ex, businessman Leeroy Sidambe, had slid into her DMs.

She distanced herself from any “girl vs girl over a man” framing, stating she was tired of being used as gossip fodder and asked to be associated with her brand instead.

Pam’s sister has also been referenced in related posts, with the family apparently keen to protect their reputation and business standing in Dubai.

The Zimbabwean sisters Pam & Paloma Mlunjwana & Mihlali Ndamase are at it AGAIN, addressing ongoing involvement with Nigerian footballer Toluwalase Arokodare.

Pam & Paloma have released videos addressing Mihlali & her fans. Meanwhile Mihlali responded by posting photos of her… pic.twitter.com/aVpaSMeJDh June 9, 2026

Let the Birkins speak

Mihlali has not issued a verbal response to Pam’s allegations. Instead, she has continued posting Monaco content, including photos of the two Hermès Birkin bags she says she purchased in Dubai herself. Many observers interpreted this as a deliberate, if understated, clapback.

The silence has become a common strategy employed by influencers who often find themselves in dramatic headlines. Drama generates interest, and these influencers believe in letting the content do the talking. In between posting travel content, Mihlali has made sure to promote her business.

The Unfollow

Shortly after Pam’s posts went viral, Mihlali and Tolu unfollowed each other on Instagram. Mihlali’s mother, who had also been following Tolu, unfollowed as well.

The speed of the mutual unfollow, happening in the immediate wake of the public backlash, reads as deliberate damage control rather than coincidence.

As of now, no major statement has come from either Tolu or Mihlali.

Pam has been the most vocal party throughout, and social media remains divided about who to side with. Tolu has been linked to other names in separate rumours, adding to an already complicated public narrative around his personal life.

The Super Eagles midfielder, still only in his mid-twenties and playing at Premier League level, appears to have little interest in engaging with any of it.

Mihlali, at 29, is no stranger to public scrutiny. Her approach here – post the Birkins, stay on the yacht, say nothing – is consistent with the brand she has built: aspirational, unbothered, and strategically quiet.