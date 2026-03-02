Shock and sorrow as beloved TV host Ian von Memerty’s tragic death details emerge

South Africa mourns beloved television icon after heartbreaking family confirmation this weekend.

The South African entertainment industry is in shock following confirmation of the cause of death of veteran television presenter Ian von Memerty.

The beloved star, widely recognised as the charismatic host of Strictly Come Dancing South Africa and a respected judge on SA’s Got Talent, died at the age of 61.

Von Memerty’s death was publicly announced on Sunday, 1 March 2026.

Over the weekend, his family shared a heartfelt statement on his official Facebook page, confirming that the television personality had taken his own life. According to reports, he referred to the decision as “self-deliverance”.

It is understood that the presenter died about 3am on Monday, 23 February 2026, at a hotel in Johannesburg. The news has sent shockwaves across the country, with fans, colleagues and fellow entertainers expressing disbelief and sorrow.

A family spokesperson confirmed the news in a brief statement that read: “We are sad to announce that our beloved Ian von Memerty passed away at the age of 61 in Johannesburg in the early hours of 23 February 2026.

“As a family, we have done everything we can to love and respect him on his journey. We ask for privacy and respect as we deal with our own pain, having lost someone we’ve loved very much.”

Ian von Memerty and Sandy Ngema during ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ on 5 June 2008 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images

Ian von Memerty was more than just a television host. For decades, he was a familiar face in South African households, known for his warmth, quick wit and commanding stage presence.

His tenure on Strictly Come Dancing South Africa made him one of the most recognisable figures in local entertainment. As a judge on SA’s Got Talent, he helped shape the careers of aspiring performers and offered guidance to countless hopefuls chasing their dreams.

He was also a familiar face on the theatre scene. In fact, he appeared in many live stage productions.

ALSO READ:VIDEO & PICTURES: Supercar enthusiasts meet up at Melrose Arch

Tributes have poured in on social media, with many describing him as a consummate professional and generous mentor.

Fans thanked him for his immense contribution to the performing arts industry and for the joy he brought to millions of viewers. Additionally, fellow broadcasters remembered his sharp intellect and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Beyond television, von Memerty was also a celebrated theatre performer, singer and writer. His versatility made him one of the country’s most respected entertainment figures. Over the years, he built a legacy defined by a passion for storytelling and a deep love for the stage.