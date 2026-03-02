VIDEO & PICTURES: Supercar enthusiasts meet up at Melrose Arch

Supercar enthusiasts converged on Melrose Arch in Johannesburg for a high-octane supercar meet.
Supercar owners and enthusiasts made their way to McLaren in Melrose Arch for an epic Supercar meet-up on Sunday.
Rare Supercars were on display at the dealership before drivers made their way to Mzansi Speedway in Benoni.
Ismail Peck, the organiser of the event, said, “It’s an opportunity for like-minded people to get together and share their passion for Supercars.”
Peck also said, “We are going to Mzansi Speedway to give the guys a chance to do safe runs in their cars, without breaking the law.”
But what exactly makes a supercar a supercar?
It’s more than just speed. Supercars are defined by extreme performance, powerful engines often producing well over 500 horsepower, cutting-edge aerodynamics, lightweight construction, and eye-catching design.
They’re built in limited numbers, pushing the boundaries of engineering and technology – and carrying price tags to match.
From precision handling to blistering acceleration, these machines represent the pinnacle of automotive performance, turning heads long before they hit the track.
