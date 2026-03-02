Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

VIDEO & PICTURES: Supercar enthusiasts meet up at Melrose Arch

Picture of Shaun Holland

By Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

4 minute read

2 March 2026

02:52 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Supercar enthusiasts converged on Melrose Arch in Johannesburg for a high-octane supercar meet.

Supercar owners and enthusiasts made their way to McLaren in Melrose Arch for an epic Supercar meet-up on Sunday.

Rare Supercars were on display at the dealership before drivers made their way to Mzansi Speedway in Benoni.

Ismail Peck, the organiser of the event, said, “It’s an opportunity for like-minded people to get together and share their passion for Supercars.”

Peck also said, “We are going to Mzansi Speedway to give the guys a chance to do safe runs in their cars, without breaking the law.”

But what exactly makes a supercar a supercar?

It’s more than just speed. Supercars are defined by extreme performance, powerful engines often producing well over 500 horsepower, cutting-edge aerodynamics, lightweight construction, and eye-catching design.

They’re built in limited numbers, pushing the boundaries of engineering and technology – and carrying price tags to match.

From precision handling to blistering acceleration, these machines represent the pinnacle of automotive performance, turning heads long before they hit the track.

A Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 attends a supercar meet at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 1 March 2026, as drivers gather for a run to Mzanzi Speedway in Benoni. Picture: Shaun Holland
A Ferrari 360 Spider parked at a supercar meet at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 1 March 2026, as drivers gather for a run to Mzanzi Speedway in Benoni. Picture: Shaun Holland
A 1995 Lamborghini Diablo parked at a supercar meet at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 1 March 2026, as drivers gather for a run to Mzanzi Speedway in Benoni. Picture: Shaun Holland458
A 1995 Lamborghini Diablo parked at a supercar meet at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 1 March 2026, as drivers gather for a run to Mzanzi Speedway in Benoni. Picture: Shaun Holland458
A Ferrari 812 Superfast parked at a supercar meet at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 1 March 2026, as drivers gather for a run to Mzanzi Speedway in Benoni. Picture: Shaun Holland
Two Mclarens parked at the Daytona dealership, Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, the meeting point for a supercar run to Mzanzi Speedway in Benon, 1 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland
A Ferrari 458 RS parked at a supercar meet at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 1 March 2026, as drivers gather for a run to Mzanzi Speedway in Benoni. Picture: Shaun Holland

NOW WATCH: PODCAST: All-new Toyota RAV4 set to make a splash in Mzansi

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Ferrari Lamborghini McLaren Porsche

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ipid’s Phala Phala report no longer secret … but there’s a catch
News Gautrain to be handed over to Gauteng government, new operator to be announced
News Middle East crisis: What South Africans stranded abroad need to know
News ‘No blood for my child’: Dad refuses transfusion because of religious beliefs
Opinion Russia elephant in Cyril’s room

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News