VIDEO & PICTURES: Supercar enthusiasts meet up at Melrose Arch

Supercar enthusiasts converged on Melrose Arch in Johannesburg for a high-octane supercar meet.

Supercar owners and enthusiasts made their way to McLaren in Melrose Arch for an epic Supercar meet-up on Sunday.

Rare Supercars were on display at the dealership before drivers made their way to Mzansi Speedway in Benoni.

Ismail Peck, the organiser of the event, said, “It’s an opportunity for like-minded people to get together and share their passion for Supercars.”

Peck also said, “We are going to Mzansi Speedway to give the guys a chance to do safe runs in their cars, without breaking the law.”

But what exactly makes a supercar a supercar?

It’s more than just speed. Supercars are defined by extreme performance, powerful engines often producing well over 500 horsepower, cutting-edge aerodynamics, lightweight construction, and eye-catching design.

They’re built in limited numbers, pushing the boundaries of engineering and technology – and carrying price tags to match.

From precision handling to blistering acceleration, these machines represent the pinnacle of automotive performance, turning heads long before they hit the track.

A Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 attends a supercar meet at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 1 March 2026, as drivers gather for a run to Mzanzi Speedway in Benoni. Picture: Shaun Holland A Ferrari 360 Spider parked at a supercar meet at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 1 March 2026, as drivers gather for a run to Mzanzi Speedway in Benoni. Picture: Shaun Holland A 1995 Lamborghini Diablo parked at a supercar meet at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 1 March 2026, as drivers gather for a run to Mzanzi Speedway in Benoni. Picture: Shaun Holland458 A 1995 Lamborghini Diablo parked at a supercar meet at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 1 March 2026, as drivers gather for a run to Mzanzi Speedway in Benoni. Picture: Shaun Holland458 A Ferrari 812 Superfast parked at a supercar meet at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 1 March 2026, as drivers gather for a run to Mzanzi Speedway in Benoni. Picture: Shaun Holland Two Mclarens parked at the Daytona dealership, Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, the meeting point for a supercar run to Mzanzi Speedway in Benon, 1 March 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland A Ferrari 458 RS parked at a supercar meet at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 1 March 2026, as drivers gather for a run to Mzanzi Speedway in Benoni. Picture: Shaun Holland

