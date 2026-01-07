Rachel Kolisi on what to expect at her first documentary screening

The screening is scheduled for 4 March 2026.

Fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Kolisi is preparing for the first screening of her initiative, Falling Forward.

Kolisi announced the platform last year, saying it provides insight into her work and passions.

“This site is a window into my world: the projects I’m building, the stories I’m telling, the communities I am building and the causes I’m passionate about,” she said.

ALSO READ: Former Springboks WAG Amor Vittone finds love again with ex-beauty queen widower [PICS]

Rachel Kolisi’s ‘Falling Forward’ screening

The screening is scheduled for 4 March 2026 at the Guy Butler Theatre, Monument in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape.

Kolisi said the event will go beyond a screening, serving as a meaningful and impactful gathering.

“A space where women come together with intention. Where friends arrive, connect, and commit to growing forward together,” she said.

She added that attendees can expect a community of women in the same room, a dedicated Falling Forward zone with merchandise and interactive touchpoints, and Kolisi herself co-hosting the screening.

A fireside chat with Kolisi will follow the documentary. The event will also include a curated marketplace to explore and support female-led startups.

“Each city, each venue, each experience is thoughtfully designed to inspire connection, conversation, and courage,” she said.

NOW READ: ‘I am not a sangoma’: Kelly Khumalo sets the record straight [VIDEO]