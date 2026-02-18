Go Bokke! Springboks who upped their ‘hair game’ – Is RG Snyman next?

Springboks Cobus Reinach, Andre Esterhuizen and Edwill van der Merwe have joined the hair restoration revolution among rugby players.

Rugby players are renowned for their testosterone-fuelled match temperament and mean machine tactics on the field. You might be forgiven for thinking that the last thing on their mind would be their hair when they scrum down in the rain on match day.

Springboks scrum-half Faf de Klerk can blow- and hot-iron his bad hair day away. Not to mention young star player Sacha Feinberg who sports a roof of abundant curls that needs no “admin”.

Not all of our national team players are that blessed when it comes to the hair department though…

Springboks join international rugby players’ hair transplant trend

In a “bald move”, several of our Springboks have joined the ranks of international players like English prop Joe Marler and All Blacks legend Xavier Rush in getting a hair transplant.

Edwill van der Merwe is next in line for the surgical procedure which embeds hair follicles into thinning or balding areas.

RG Snyman: What about ‘The Viking’?

In a report, The South African stated that towering Springboks lock RG Snyman will join van der Merwe for a hair transplant. However, this could not been officially confirmed.

Over the years, RG Snyman has undergone quite the transformation when it comes to his hair. Picture: Facebook

Whether it is in preparation for a transplant or not, Snyman – dubbed “The Viking” for his fierce appearance and powerhouse rugby skills – has recently traded his iconic mohawk for a buzz cut.

His Irish club, Leinster, showcased Snyman’s new hairstyle on their Instagram page, asking fans, “Did you spot RG’s new look?”

‘My hair is also a reflection of myself’ – Springboks wing Edwill van der Merwe

In a candid interview on Instagram alongside fellow Springboks Andre Estherhuizen and Cobus Reinach, van der Merwe spoke about his upcoming hair transplant procedure.

The 29-year-old wing revealed that losing his hair at such a young age had impacted on his overall style game.

“I like to reflect my personality and style by dressing up… and my hair is also a reflection of myself.”

Springboks right wing Edwill van der Merwe is looking forward to having a full head of hair again. Picture: Instagram

The Sharks player, who became a dad for the first time last year, also said that he gets teased about his thinning hair “a lot” in the locker room.

“I get it a lot. I am usually the jokester, so naturally they don’t hold back.”

Springboks open up about their hair troubles

According to Esterhuizen and Reinach, who already had their transplants done, it boils down to a matter of “confidence”.

Esterhuizen spoke about how he felt when he saw himself in team photos while Reinach explained how the rain can cause havoc for balding players during a game. Take a look…

WATCH: Duane Vermeulen’s hair journey

Duane Vermeulen, one of South African rugby’s legendary hardmen and Springboks assistant coach, has also been loud and proud about his hair transplant.

Beyond rugby: Hair restoration across sports

Over the past decade, hair restoration has become increasingly common among elite athletes.

Footballers, cricketers and Olympians no longer shy away from hair restoration, with stars like Wayne Rooney, David Silva and Axar Patel going public with their transformation journeys.

Athletes can typically return to playing rugby and other full-contact sports six weeks after a hair transplant.

The science of hair loss in sport

According to an article on the hair restoration site Hairtravel, genetics play a primary role, but stress, nutrition and injury can worsen hair loss for rugby players.