Springboks baby boom 2025: Faf de Klerk, Edwill van der Merwe show off new ‘Bokkies’ [PICS]

The green and gold family just got a lot cuter with Springboks Faf de Klerk and Edwill van der Merwe's new little Bokkies.

Springbok scrum-half Faf de Klerk, known for his fiery energy and pivotal role in the Boks’ back-to-back World Cup wins, has added another spark to his family on Thursday, 20 November.

This while winger Edwill van der Merwe announced his status of “newest dad on the block”.

Legacy of Bokkies: Springboks’ off-field triumphs

The Springboks’ 2025 baby boom echoes the national rugby team’s 2023 World Cup baby announcements, with fans already joking about a 2043 line-up featuring mini-Pollards and the likes.

As coach Rassie Erasmus builds depth for the 2027 World Cup, these milestones remind us: The Springboks’ greatest strength lies in their families.

From hospital flags to Instagram toasts, these “little Bokkies” are the true MVPs, fuelling the green-and-gold fire!

Faf de Klerk’s growing squad: Baby girl No 2 joins the family

The “Fafster”, and wife, Miné, welcomed their second child – a sweet baby girl named Yuke on Thursday.

Faf, who balances his Japanese club commitments with Bok duties, has always prioritised family.

The newborn, a spitting image of her dad with her blonde hair, arrived just months after the couple announced their pregnancy.

The blonde-haired newborn is already a mini-Faf, much like her big sister Remi-Ré who was born in 2024.

Miné shared adorable photos on Instagram with the caption “Yuke De Klerk ❤️”.

Fellow players like Jesse Kriel flooded the comment section with congratulations, underscoring the tight-knit Bok fraternity.

For the gender reveal earlier this year, the De Klerks chose to use Faf’s iconic “Faffies” swimwear line with both of them holding two Faffies, a blue and pink one.

Edwill van der Merwe becomes a first-time dad

Rising star Edwill van der Merwe, the dynamic 29-year-old winger who debuted for the Springboks in 2024, is now a father too.

It is believed that Edwill and his wife, Nadine, welcomed their firstborn a little while back, though the couple chose to keep the little one’s arrival private initially.

On Thursday, the proud parents shared homecoming photos and announced the news publicly on the Lions and Springboks player’s Instagram with the caption:

“Newest parents on the block.”

In the comments section, fans dubbed the newborn “a new Bok on the block”, with messages pouring in from teammates and former players like Juan de Jongh.

The couple, married since December 2023 after dating since 2014, had shared their pregnancy news in July with a beachside video captioned: “Half of me and half of you”.

October’s second-time dads: Pollard and Etzebeth

The Bok baby boom kicked off earlier this year with flyhalf Handré Pollard and lock Eben Etzebeth both welcoming their second “batch” of baby girls in October.

Handré Pollard

Handré and Marise Pollard greeted Isabella Tanya on 20 October at Mediclinic Louis Leipoldt, in Bellville.

Big brother Hunter André, now 18 months, stole hearts in sibling-meet videos, while Handré raised a pink flag in step with the hospital’s tradition.

Clockwise from left: Springbok rugby player Handre Pollard and his wife, Marise. Raising the pink flag after his baby daughter’s birth; and with son Hunter. Pictures: Gallo Images/ Facebook/ Instagram @marisepollard

Marise called the family-of-four’s first week “beautiful chaos”, reflecting on the newborn haze and endless love.

Eben Etzebeth’s ‘little wild flower’

Just four days later, Springbok Eben Etzebeth and Anlia celebrated baby girl number two, joining their eldest daughter born in January 2024.

Anlia’s Instagram post showed Eben kissing their eldest, with the caption celebrating their “wildflower girl”.

The couple – wed in 2023 – hosted a floral baby shower in September, blending singer Anlia’s artistic flair with Eben’s “gentle giant” persona.

NOW READ: Who’s THAT girl?: What to know about Siya Kolisi’s ‘other Rachel’ [VIDEO]