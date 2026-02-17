Power Trip to Joburg: J. Cole set to perform in South Africa after a decade

South African hip hop fans prepare for J Cole's epic return after 10 years.

Grammy Award-winning rapper J. Cole is set to perform in South Africa later this year, officially confirming his long-awaited return to Mzansi.

The rapper will headline J. Cole: The Fall Off Tour at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, 12 December 2026.

A long-standing love affair

Cole, born Jermaine Lamarr Cole, is no stranger to South African crowds.

His 2018 Castle Lite Unlocks performance at the Ticketpro Dome remains one of the most talked-about hip hop events in recent memory.

Thousands of fans rapped along word for word to hits like No Role Modelz and Power Trip, turning the arena into a sea of cellphone lights and raw emotion. It was more than just a concert. It was a shared cultural experience.

Since then, his connection to the African continent has only deepened. Beyond music, Cole made headlines when he joined the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League, proving his commitment to engaging Africa beyond the stage. T

That move earned him even greater respect from fans who admire both his artistry and authenticity.

Over the years, albums such as 2014 Forest Hills Drive, KOD, and The Off-Season have cemented his place among hip hop’s elite. Known for introspective lyrics, sharp social commentary, and minimal reliance on features, Cole has built a loyal global following that values substance over spectacle.

Doors open at 4pm, with the show kicking off at 6pm, setting the stage for what promises to be a historic night in Johannesburg.

The Big Concerts presale begins on Thursday, 19 February 2026 at 9am, and if experience is anything to go by, tickets are expected to move fast.

His return to Johannesburg signals South Africa’s continued importance on the global touring circuit. Stadium shows of this scale reflect both the appetite for live music and the country’s growing influence in international entertainment.

