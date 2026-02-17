Sundowns avoid heavyweights in Caf Champions League quarterfinals

Sundowns had to settle for second place in their group after being edged by Al-Hilal.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been handed a relatively favourable draw in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals after avoiding the tournament’s heavyweights. The Brazilians were paired with Stade Malien in a two-legged tie, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

Sundowns unseeded

Heading into Tuesday afternoon’s draw, Sundowns were placed among the four unseeded teams after finishing as runners-up to Al-Hilal in Group C. That positioning exposed them to some of the continent’s most formidable sides, including record champions Al-Ahly and reigning champions Pyramids FC, the same side that beat them in last season’s final.

Instead, the Tshwane giants will start as favourites against Stade Malien, who are still chasing a first CAF Champions League crown. The Malian outfit’s greatest achievement in continental competition came in 2009 when they lifted the CAF Confederation Cup, but they have yet to make a major breakthrough in Africa’s premier club tournament.

Stade Malien booked their place in the knockout phase by topping a group that included Tunisian powerhouse Espérance, underlining that they cannot be taken lightly despite their underdog status.

Sundowns, meanwhile, had to settle for second place in their group after being edged by Al-Hilal. Masandawana secured progression with a decisive final-round victory over MC Alger to confirm their spot in the quarter-finals.

Esperance-Al Ahly is a standout

Sundowns will host the first leg next month before travelling for the return fixture that will determine who advances to the last four. Elsewhere, Espérance face Al Ahly in what is arguably the standout tie of the round. Pyramids FC meet AS FAR as the battle for continental supremacy continues , while RS Berkane take on Al-Hilal.

Sundowns are South Africa’s only remaining representatives in CAF competition after Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs were eliminated in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.