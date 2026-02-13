When luck fails, love prevails

Even on ominous Friday the 13th, small acts of love and care remind us that connection conquers superstition.

If you’re not staying in bed today – the safest place to be, according to some – on this ominous Friday the 13th, then avoid walking under ladders or spooking black cats.

You could always toss a pinch of salt over your shoulder… which, say some cynics, is about what this superstitious mumbo-jumbo deserves.

And yet… there are a few instances where calamities and tragedies have happened on Friday the 13th.

The Costa Concordia cruise ship capsized on Friday, 13 January, 2012, leaving 32 people dead and thousands evacuated off the Italian coast.

Rap star Tupac Shakur died on Friday the 13th in September, 1996, after being shot earlier.

On the positive side, though, if you get through today, you’ve got tomorrow to look forward to.

Don’t tell us you forgot it’s Valentine’s Day… what happened to your romantic soul?

You don’t have to – as we report today – fly to Paris to make an expensive proposal.

You don’t even have to propose.

You don’t even have to say those incomparable little three words.

You just have to let someone know you care.

And that you’re there – physically or emotionally, or both.

The world needs love because, as the song says, there’s just too little of it.