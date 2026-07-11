Taylor Swift paid over R2.6 million for New York wedding permit

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both 36, tied the knot on Friday, 3 July, at the storied Madison Square Garden under heavy security.

Taylor Swift paid $160,000 (about R2.61 million) for a New York City permit to hold her blockbuster wedding with NFL star Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden this month, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Friday.

Mamdani told reporters that the billionaire pop singer covered the bill for this month’s star-studded extravaganza, when asked if Swift would pay back the city for police overtime related to the ceremony.

“Taylor Swift has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event,” Mamdani said.

Taylor Swift’s wedding costs

Swift’s wedding, which took place over two days in Manhattan, drew hundreds of celebrities and involved a large deployment of police officers who shut down streets surrounding the huge indoor arena.

The total cost of the event is unknown, but Forbes magazine estimated that it exceeded $20 million. The couple also donated $26 million to several charities before tying the knot.