From Britney Spears’ chewing gum to Taylor Swift’s wedding rubbish: 10 strangest celebrity items ever sold

Rubbish reportedly collected outside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding venue was packaged into 'Pocket Garbage' cubes and sold online.

Celebrity memorabilia has attracted collectors for decades, with fans paying thousands of dollars for everything from stage-worn outfits to handwritten lyrics. But some items sold over the years have been far more unusual.

A new study by JB.com highlighted some of the strangest celebrity items ever sold, from Justin Bieber’s hair and Britney Spears’ allegedly chewed gum to Taylor Swift’s wedding rubbish.

10 strangest celebrity items ever sold

Justin Bieber’s hair

Justin Bieber’s hair became a collector’s item in 2011 after the singer gifted a lock of it to television host Ellen DeGeneres. It was later auctioned on eBay for charity, selling for a reported $40 668, with the proceeds benefiting animal welfare organisations.

Belle Delphine’s bathwater

Internet personality Belle Delphine made headlines in 2019 after selling jars of her “GamerGirl Bath Water”. The limited release sold out within days and reportedly generated about $90 000 in sales.

William Shatner’s kidney stone

Actor William Shatner auctioned a kidney stone removed during surgery in 2006 to raise money for charity. The item sold for a reported $25 000, with proceeds benefiting Habitat for Humanity.

Rihanna’s cracked iPhone

A cracked iPhone signed by Rihanna was auctioned after the singer accidentally damaged it during an NBA playoff game in 2014. The phone reportedly sold for about $66 500, with proceeds supporting the Los Angeles Police Foundation.

Britney Spears’ pregnancy test

An allegedly used pregnancy test said to have belonged to Britney Spears was sold in 2005 after reportedly being recovered from a hotel bin. It reportedly fetched about $5 000, according to The Sun.

Russell Crowe’s jockstrap

Russell Crowe sold the leather jockstrap worn in the 2005 film Cinderella Man as part of his 2018 Art of Divorce auction. The costume piece sold for about $7 000 and was later revealed to have been purchased by comedian John Oliver.

Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap

Actress Sydney Sweeney partnered with personal care brand Dr Squatch in 2025 to release a limited-edition soap infused with her bathwater. The product sold out quickly before appearing on resale sites at prices well above its original retail value.

Britney Spears’ chewing gum

A piece of chewing gum allegedly discarded by Britney Spears was auctioned on eBay in 2004. It reportedly sold for about $14 000, making it one of the most unusual pieces of celebrity memorabilia ever sold.

J.K. Rowling’s writing chair

The wooden chair J.K. Rowling used while writing parts of the Harry Potter series was auctioned in 2016. It sold for about $394 000, making it one of the most valuable literary items ever sold at auction.

Rubbish from Taylor Swift’s wedding

Artist Justin Gignac reportedly packaged rubbish collected outside the wedding venue of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce into acrylic cubes called Pocket Garbage. The items included cigarette butts, bottle caps and an AirPod, and were sold online.