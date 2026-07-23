YouTube star MrBeast marries South African Thea Booysen in tropical wedding

MrBeast has married South African gamer Thea Booysen in a Caribbean wedding many would call a dream come true.

America’s biggest YouTube star has officially married a South African creator.

YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has married South African gamer, author and content creator Thea Booysen in an intimate Caribbean wedding surrounded by their closest family and friends.

He posted, “I found MrsBeast” as he shared the news of his marriage.

The couple exchanged vows on the exclusive Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, celebrating their union during a private week-long wedding gathering attended by around 70 guests.

The marriage is a new chapter for one of social media’s most recognisable power couples after four years together.

Picture: Instagram

MrBeast, whose videos have made him one of the world’s biggest online creators, first met Booysen during a visit to South Africa in 2022.

Introduced through mutual friends at a dinner, the pair quickly discovered they shared a love of books, learning and intellectual conversations despite living on opposite sides of the world.

Their relationship continued long-distance while Booysen completed her studies before she eventually moved to the United States.

In late 2024, Donaldson proposed, with the engagement delighting millions of fans across social media.

The newlyweds have often kept their relationship relatively private compared with MrBeast’s hugely public career, choosing to share only selected moments with followers.

Who is MrBeast’s South African bride?

Although many know her as MrBeast’s partner, Thea Booysen had already established an impressive career before their romance began.

Known online as TheaBeasty, the 28-year-old has built a loyal audience on Twitch and YouTube, where she streams strategy games and other gaming content. She is also an esports commentator and co-owns the South African esports organisation, Nixuh, helping grow competitive gaming within the country.

Away from gaming, Booysen has an equally impressive academic background. She earned a law degree and an honours degree in psychology from Stellenbosch University before completing a master’s degree in human cognitive neuropsychology at the University of Edinburgh.

She is also a published author. In 2022, she released her debut young adult fantasy novel, The Marked Children, adding writer to an already diverse list of achievements.

The marriage has sparked celebrations among South African fans, many of whom are proud to see one of the country’s own marry one of the internet’s most influential personalities.

As MrBeast continues expanding his global entertainment empire, Booysen enters married life not only as the wife of a YouTube superstar but as a successful creator, academic and entrepreneur whose own career continues to flourish alongside his.