Thuso Mbedu and Zendaya steal the spotlight at Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 (PICS)

Thuso Mbedu and Zendaya not only got the Louis Vuitton memo, they let the clothes steal the spotlight.

Thuso Mbedu and Zendaya radiated effortless cool at Louis Vuitton, blending comfort with the bold spirit of Spring/Summer 2027.

Thuso Mbedu in Paris. Picture: Instagram

Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection arrived in Paris with a clear message: fashion does not have to hurt to make a statement.

And judging by the front row, actresses Thuso Mbedu and Zendaya understood the assignment. Mbedu turned heads in a pink geometric zipped-up checkered-print mini dress, wearing her hair pulled into a high ponytail that looked polished and youthful.

Then there was Zendaya, who arrived in a mesh cardigan, white vest and jeans, looking as though she had received the memo before everyone else.

Zendaya: Picture: Instagram

Her relaxed styling perfectly matched the mood of the collection, plus introducing the idea of repurposing clothes, something the industry drastically needs.

The collection

Presented by Nicolas Ghesquière, the Louis Vuitton show felt like an ode to the working woman. This was fashion designed for movement, real life, and long days, without sacrificing the drama and craftsmanship expected from one of fashion’s biggest houses.

The models looked comfortable. Even the shoes seemed designed with the walk in mind, proving that practicality and chic can happily share the same wardrobe.

And then there were the clothes.

Draping was everywhere, creating movement through white looks, loose shirts and relaxed skirts. Low-back dresses brought a touch of summer sensuality, while crisp white suits gave tailoring a fresh, effortless energy.

The collection moved easily between work and leisure

Picture: Instagram

There were tan leather jackets, sleek knee-length dresses and black suits with intricate detailing. Pencil skirts arrived in sunny yellows and soft tan shades, while geometric shapes transformed cocktail dresses into wearable works of art.

Flowing layered dresses brought another dimension, creating the feeling of slipping from light lounge dressing straight into cocktail hour.

Picture: Instagram

Silks added softness, while bold geometric details appeared either as striking shapes or were worked directly into the fabric.

Loose pleated trousers, leather jackets and relaxed work suits continued the theme of clothing that allows the woman wearing it to breathe.

Scarves were used playfully, sometimes draped, sometimes wrapped, and sometimes becoming part of the silhouette itself.

The showstopper was a black pant suit with a slightly deconstructed Chinese collar, open, and a silk geometric scarf with clean lines flowing from the back, a perfect look that you can take from the office to a cocktail party.

Showstopper. Picture: Instagram

Silver suits added a futuristic flash, while salmon coloured overlays created movement and colour. But the standout was a dramatic black suit finished with a trailing black and white silk scarf.

It was the perfect final word on the collection.

Louis Vuitton showed that the modern woman can be busy, comfortable, polished and fashion-forward, all at once.