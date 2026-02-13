Celebs And Viral

Thando Thabethe extends a helping hand to Soweto students

The media personality visited Phefeni Secondary School in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

Thando Thabethe

Thando Thabethe during her visit to Phefeni Secondary School in Soweto. Picture: Instagram

Mzansi celebrities are giving back to their communities by supporting education initiatives and assisting underprivileged students.

Among them is TV and radio personality Thando Thabethe, who recently visited Phefeni Secondary School, where she spent time with students and donated more than 100 stationery packs.

The packs included school supplies and basic essentials to support students throughout the academic year.

Thabethe shared images from the visit on social media and thanked partners who supported the initiative.

“Giving back to the community that gave me so much,” she wrote.

“We were able to help equip learners at Phefeni Secondary School with the tools they need to build a future… over 100 packs for learners filled with stationery and basic needs for the year ahead,” she added.

Inno Morolong assists Free State students

A few days ago, reality TV star Inno Morolong also donated school shoes and stationery to students in the Free State.

Morolong donated 60 pairs of school shoes and stationery packs to students at Moremaphofu Primary School and Ikemisetseng Mine School.

She addressed students during the visits, encouraging them to believe in their potential and remain focused on their education.

“I come from a place where I understand struggle. Sometimes all a child needs is someone to believe in them,” Morolong said.

She added that her involvement in community work is shaped by her experiences as a mother and her concern for families facing financial challenges.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Innomorolong_ (@innomorolong__)

