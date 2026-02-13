RnB group Boyz II Men to perform in Mzansi in May

Boyz II Men return to South Africa for long-awaited tour

Boyz II Men are officially heading back to South Africa. Remoakantse Holdings announced the highly anticipated Boyz II Men Live South African Tour. It is set to take place this May 2026.

The legendary trio will perform at the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town on 27 May 2026. Then they will head to Pretoria for two nights at the SunBet Arena at Times Square on 29 and 30 May 2026.

Fans can expect to hear timeless classics, including End of the Road, I’ll Make Love to You, On Bended Knee, and Motownphilly. They will also perform other chart-topping favourites that have defined generations.

Picture: Supplied

Formed in Philadelphia in 1988, Boyz II Men rose to international fame in the early 1990s with their smooth harmonies. Their signature blend of soulful ballads and new jack swing also contributed to their success.

Their breakthrough single End of the Road dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 consecutive weeks. This set a new record at the time.

They continued their global reign with I’ll Make Love to You. In addition, the record-breaking collaboration One Sweet Day further cemented their place in music history.

ALSO READ: Cassper’s Fill Up concert creates over 1 500 jobs, boosting Free State economy

Widely regarded as the best-selling R&B group of all time, Boyz II Men have earned four Grammy Awards. They have also won nine American Music Awards and multiple Billboard Music Awards.

With more than 60 million albums sold worldwide, their influence on contemporary R&B remains undeniable.

Nathan Morris, a founding member of the group, shared his excitement about returning to local stages.

“We are looking forward to reconnecting with our South African fans. South Africa has always shown us incredible love, and we cannot wait to return and perform. There is something truly special about the energy and passion of South African audiences, and we look forward to creating memorable nights filled with great music and connection,” he said.

The tour marks another major international production for Remoakantse Holdings. They say they are committed to bringing premier global entertainment to South Africa.

It also signals continued growth for the local live events industry, as large-scale concerts attract audiences from across the country.

With decades of hits and unmatched vocal chemistry, Boyz II Men’s South African tour is set to be one of the standout live music events of 2026.