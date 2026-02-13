Entertainment

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment

RnB group Boyz II Men to perform in Mzansi in May

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

13 February 2026

07:30 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Boyz II Men return to South Africa for long-awaited tour

RnB group Boyz II Men to perform in Mzansi in May

Boyz II Men performs on stage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Picture via Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Boyz II Men are officially heading back to South Africa. Remoakantse Holdings announced the highly anticipated Boyz II Men Live South African Tour. It is set to take place this May 2026.

The legendary trio will perform at the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town on 27 May 2026. Then they will head to Pretoria for two nights at the SunBet Arena at Times Square on 29 and 30 May 2026.

Fans can expect to hear timeless classics, including End of the Road, I’ll Make Love to You, On Bended Knee, and Motownphilly. They will also perform other chart-topping favourites that have defined generations.

Picture Supplied
Picture: Supplied

Formed in Philadelphia in 1988, Boyz II Men rose to international fame in the early 1990s with their smooth harmonies. Their signature blend of soulful ballads and new jack swing also contributed to their success.

Their breakthrough single End of the Road dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 consecutive weeks. This set a new record at the time.

They continued their global reign with I’ll Make Love to You. In addition, the record-breaking collaboration One Sweet Day further cemented their place in music history.

ALSO READ: Cassper’s Fill Up concert creates over 1 500 jobs, boosting Free State economy

Widely regarded as the best-selling R&B group of all time, Boyz II Men have earned four Grammy Awards. They have also won nine American Music Awards and multiple Billboard Music Awards.

With more than 60 million albums sold worldwide, their influence on contemporary R&B remains undeniable.

Nathan Morris, a founding member of the group, shared his excitement about returning to local stages.

RELATED ARTICLES

“We are looking forward to reconnecting with our South African fans. South Africa has always shown us incredible love, and we cannot wait to return and perform. There is something truly special about the energy and passion of South African audiences, and we look forward to creating memorable nights filled with great music and connection,” he said.

The tour marks another major international production for Remoakantse Holdings. They say they are committed to bringing premier global entertainment to South Africa.

It also signals continued growth for the local live events industry, as large-scale concerts attract audiences from across the country.

With decades of hits and unmatched vocal chemistry, Boyz II Men’s South African tour is set to be one of the standout live music events of 2026.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

concert Grammys music

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts The cat is back: New revelation in Vusimuzi Matlala prison transfer court case [VIDEO]
News ‘Your lives are at risk’: Witness D cautioned Ipid investigators during Brakpan murder probe
News DA blames Lesufi for taps running dry but has party member serving as deputy water minister
Politics Zille denies giving Steenhuisen the silent treatment as DA prepares to elect new leaders
News You won’t lose your SA citizenship anymore after moving abroad

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News