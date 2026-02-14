Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse and Marah Louw to lead Unity Soweto Concert 2026

The concert will take place on 14 June 2026 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The Unity Concert Foundation, in partnership with the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, has announced the Unity Soweto Concert 2026.

Produced by legendary musicians Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and Marah Louw, the concert will take place on 14 June 2026 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Organisers said the event will honour South Africa’s musical legacy while creating space for new voices.

“For Jozi My Jozi, supporting the Unity Concert is about strengthening social cohesion and affirming Jozi as a city where culture drives unity and renewal,” said Innocent Mabusela, CEO of Jozi My Jozi.

ALSO READ: RnB group Boyz II Men to perform in Mzansi in May

The Unity Soweto Concert lineup

The first phase of the lineup includes artists who performed at the 1985 Concert in the Park at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, including Mabuse, Louw, PJ Powers, Juluka, and Blondie Makhene.

The second phase of the lineup has not yet been announced.

Organisers said the concert will bring together established musicians and younger artists in a shared celebration of music and history.

Music genres featured during the all-day event will include jazz, pop, maskandi, Afro-fusion and amapiano.

The Unity Soweto Concert coincides with key historical milestones, including 50 years since the 1976 Soweto Uprising and 40 years since the Concert in the Park. It forms part of broader Youth Month commemorations.

The concert will also be documented in a heritage film directed by Darrell Roodt, using archival footage from previous Concert in the Park events.

The Unity Concert Foundation said the event is not-for-profit, with any surplus funds directed towards heritage preservation and future creative projects.

NOW READ: Inside Siya Kolisi’s joyful week: From hanging out with legends to kids’ achievements, a car surprise, and more [PICS]