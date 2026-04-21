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‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ stars reunite for glamorous premiere (PICS)

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By Agence France Presse

5 minute read

21 April 2026

02:45 pm

The sequel explores power struggles in a changing media landscape where advertising revenue becomes the ultimate currency.

US actress Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026. Picture via ANGELA WEISS / AFP

US actress Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026. Picture via ANGELA WEISS / AFP

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Two decades after “The Devil Wears Prada” became a modern US classic, its stars reunited in New York on Monday for the long-awaited sequel’s world premiere.

Meryl Streep, who returns as tyrannical magazine editor Miranda Priestly, was joined on the red carpet by fellow A-listers Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

“It was like, why did it take so long?” Streep told Disney Plus when asked about stepping back into her fearsome character’s shoes.

US actress Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of
(L-R) US actress Meryl Streep, British actress Emily Blunt, US actor Stanley Tucci and US actress Anne Hathaway attend the world premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026. Picture via ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Tucci agreed: “Yes, exactly. It was like riding a bicycle.”

US actress Meryl Streep attends the world premiere of
US actress Meryl Streep attends the world premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026. Picture via ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The Devil Wears Prada 2 sees a now well-established Andy Sachs (Hathaway) back at Runway Magazine, where Miranda Priestly is navigating the decline of print media.

Photo via ANGELA WEISS / AFP
US actor Stanley Tucci attends the world premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026. Picture via ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The veteran editor is forced to go head-to-head with her former, frantic assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt), now a high-powered executive who controls the advertising revenue that Priestly needs.

Photo via ANGELA WEISS / AFP
Australian actor Patrick Brammall attends the world premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026. Picture via ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Kenneth Branagh joins the cast as Miranda’s newest husband, along with newcomers like Simone Ashley and Lucy Liu.

Naturally, fashion was front and center at Monday’s premiere, where three-time Oscar winner Streep wore a red Givenchy outfit.

Picture via ANGELA WEISS / AFP
British-US fashion editor Anna Wintour attends the world premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026. Picture via ANGELA WEISS / AFP

She said in an interview that all the clothes, jewellery, bags, and shoes featured in The Devil Wears Prada 2 are to be auctioned for the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Photo via ANGELA WEISS / AFP
US singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga attends the world premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026. Picture via ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Co-stars Hathaway and Blunt, who wore Louis Vuitton and Schiaparelli respectively, credited fans for making the sequel happen.

Picture via ANGELA WEISS / AFP
US actress Lucy Liu attends the world premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026. Picture via ANGELA WEISS

“We’re literally here because of you, because you took us into your hearts and kept us there for 20 years and said ‘we want more’. That’s why this whole dream has continued for us,” Hathaway told Disney+.

Picture via ANGELA WEISS / AFP
British actress Simone Ashley attends the world premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026. Picture via ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Other red carpet celebrities included Anna Wintour, the former Vogue editor, who is considered the inspiration for Streep’s character.

Picture via ANGELA WEISS / AFP
US singer and actress Sofia Carson attends the world premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026. Picture via ANGELA WEISS / AFP

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” opens in theaters on May 1.

Its 2006 precursor is widely seen as a definitive satire of the US fashion industry, capturing the allure of power and ambition.

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