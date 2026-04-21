Emmarentia road rage shooting: 58‑year‑old driver released

It is believed that the incident followed a minor bumper-bashing.

A 58-year-old man arrested in connection with a suspected road rage incident in Emmarentia, during which he allegedly shot and killed another motorist and wounded his wife, has been released.

The driver was expected to make his first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, but the matter was not enrolled on the court roll following an application by his legal team.

His lawyers did not want the matter to be enrolled or prosecuted until a full and comprehensive investigation into the incident was conducted.

Application

The man’s lawyer, Advocate Muhammad Yusuf Razak, told The Citizen the application they filed was successful.

“We crafted a comprehensive warning statement narrating the suspect’s version. On the basis of that warning statement, the state elected not to prosecute at this juncture. In all probability, the matter will revert to an inquest.

“However, the state may make a different finding, and, upon gathering further investigation, they can take a different decision,” Razak said.

NPA won’t prosecute

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it won’t prosecute the driver at this stage.

“After careful consideration of the evidence in the alleged incident which occurred in Emmarentia, the NPA decided not to proceed with the case pending further investigation,” NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole told the media outside of court.

He added that the matter will be placed on the court roll at a later stage when the NPA has sufficient evidence to place it.

Warning statement

According to the man’s warning statement, he alleged the road rage incident was initiated by the deceased, which escalated into a collision and a physical altercation after the man and his wife “verbally abused and physically assaulted him.”

He claims the situation intensified when the wife allegedly produced a firearm, discharged it, and then handed it to the deceased, who also discharged it in his direction.

Shooting

He returned fire.

“The deceased fell to the ground, and the firearm fell from his hand. The unknown female immediately moved towards the firearm, picked it up, and pointed it at me with the intention of firing at me,” he said.

“I again discharged my firearm in her direction, striking her in the lower arm. She dropped the firearm, at which point I believed that the threat to my life had been neutralised. I, thereafter, placed my firearm on the floor and sat down.

“I respectfully submit that, at all material times, I acted in private defence. A firearm was introduced into the confrontation by the deceased’s female companion, who discharged a shot during the incident. The deceased thereafter escalated the threat,” he said.

Road rage

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation and put the spotlight firmly on road rage in the country.

According to Gauteng Police, the suspected road rage incident turned deadly when both drivers allegedly drew their firearms after a woman, believed to be the wife of one of the men, allegedly retrieved a gun from one of the vehicles.

“It is alleged that a female passenger, suspected to be the wife of one of the drivers, went to get a firearm from the car, and the second driver also pulled out his firearm, resulting in a shooting which claimed the life of the husband, leaving the other driver and the female passenger injured.

“The police will be investigating a case of murder and attempted murder. The public, especially drivers, is urged to always abide by traffic rules and exercise patience while using public roads to avoid road rage situations,” said Nevhuhulwi at the time.