Taxi owner to appear in court over death of dragged soccer spectator in bag dispute

A dispute over a bag at a soccer match in Ga-Dikgale, Limpopo, has resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man who was dragged by a taxi on Christmas Day, leading to the arrest of a 37-year-old taxi owner.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said an altercation erupted among spectators during the match on Thursday, 25 December 2025, at approximately 16:12.

During the argument, the deceased’s bag was allegedly taken and placed inside the suspect’s taxi.

Victim allegedly pleaded for bag before fatal incident

Police say the victim approached the taxi driver in an attempt to recover his belongings.

The driver allegedly refused the request and began driving away with the bag still inside the vehicle.

“The deceased then attempted to block the vehicle by standing in front of it,” said Ledwaba.

He explained that during this confrontation, the victim fell to the ground and was knocked down by the vehicle. The victim was then reportedly dragged by the taxi until it eventually stopped on the R81 road.

Man dies in hospital after being dragged

Police received reports of a soccer spectator being dragged by a motor vehicle at the soccer ground in the Sebayeng policing area.

“The 29-year-old victim sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to a local clinic for medical treatment,” said Ledwaba, adding that the deceased was subsequently transferred by ambulance to Mankweng Hospital.

Furthermore, Ledwaba confirmed that the man later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

“His identity is currently being withheld, pending investigations.”

Taxi owner faces murder charge

Following the incident, police registered a murder case and arrested the 37-year-old suspect in connection with the death.

“The taxi involved has been confiscated as part of ongoing investigations,” Ledwaba said.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 29 December 2025, on a charge of murder.

